Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 5 guide

Genshin Impact has released the day five objectives in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event. The new challenges are called the Assembly of Feathers and Mingxiao Temple Blessings, and you can take the photographs in Quahuacan Cliff, Natlan, and Lisha, Liyue. Completing each challenge will give you Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit as rewards.

This article will guide you on how to complete the day five challenges in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 5 - Assembly of Feathers

Assembly of Feathers photo-taking spot (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo spot on day five of the Prelude of the Frozen Veil event is in Quahuacan Cliff. Teleport to the northern waypoint in "Flower-Feather Clan" and head north to prepare for the photograph. Don't forget to equip Paimon's Kamera.

Use an Anemo character's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Below are the requirements to complete the Assembly of Feathers challenge in the Mementos of Teyvat event:

Character must wield the power of Anemo.

Use an Elemental Skill.

In designated area.

Switch to an Anemo character and use their Elemental Skill for the photo. You will get the following for completing the challenge:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 5 - Mingxiao Temple Blessings

Mingxiao Temple Blessings photo-taking spot (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the first photograph, use the teleport waypoint west of the Jade Chamber in Liyue and talk to Xiao in front of Pervases' Temple for the second challenge, Mingxiao Temple Blessings. Agree to join him in releasing some Xiao Lanterns and take pictures with him.

Use any Liyue character (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the second photo, you must clear the following requirements:

Character is from Liyue or is the Traveler

02:00 - 06:00

In designated area.

You can switch to any Liyue character for the photograph. Next, adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and click the pictures. You will get the following rewards for completing the second challenge:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

That concludes the Assembly of Feathers and Mingxiao Temple Blessings guide in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event.

