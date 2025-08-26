Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 6 guide

Genshin Impact has released the last stage in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event. The two new objectives are called A Toast to Windy Lands and Silver Mountain. You can find the photo-taking spots in Tete Isle, Natlan, and Windwail Highland, Monstadt, and completing the challenges will give you rewards of up to 120 Primogems, along with some Hero's Wit and Mora.

This article tells you how to complete the day six objectives of the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event.

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 6 - A Toast to Windy Lands guide

A Toast to Windy Lands location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot in this stage of the Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event is in Tete Isle. You can use the teleport waypoint in Me & Dew and go to the balcony to find Kaeya. Talk to him and prepare for the photograph.

Use a Claymore character (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the following requirements to take the first photo of the final stage in the photo-taking event:

Weapon must be a Claymore or the Traveler is present

19:00 - 23:00

In designated area

You can either switch to the Traveler or use any Claymore user to stand inside the designated area. Next, adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 7 pm and 11 pm to take the photograph. Once done, you will get the following rewards:

Primogem x60

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 6 - Silver Mountain guide

Silver Mountain photo-taking spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing A Toast to Windy Lands will unlock the final photo-taking spot in the event. Head to the Statue of The Seven near the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt to take the photo.

Switch to a Sword user and use a Charged or Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second photo on day six of the Mementos of Teyvat event, you must meet the following requirements:

Weapon must be a Sword

Character is using Charged Attack or Normal Attack

In designated area

You can switch to any character who wields a Sword and use their Normal or Charged Attack to get the photo. Listed below are the rewards you will get for completing the challenge:

Primogem x60

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Teyvat Commemorative Album

This concludes the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil day six event guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

