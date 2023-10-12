Genshin Impact Mending Painting Prospects (Day 1): How to search for the missing sceneries

Waterborne Poetry, the flagship event of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update is now live. Players can participate in it to obtain many exciting rewards, including Primogems, a new 4-star Catalyst, and more. Aside from this event's main story quests, travelers can participate in three mini-games to earn Poetry Gala Fervors during it. For those unaware, that is the Waterborne Poetry-exclusive in-game currency and can be used to purchase rewards in the event shop.

One of the three mini-games in this time-limited content is called Mending Painting Prospects. In it, Genshin Impact players are required to assist an NPC called Batlo, who is a painter hoping to restore some historical paintings. However, in order to do so, he needs someone to visit certain iconic places illustrated in his torn-down paintings and take some photographs for him.

This Genshin Impact article will cover all three locations you have to visit on Day 1 of Mending Painting Prospects: Windswept Landscape.

Genshin Impact Mending Painting Prospects: Windswept Landscape guide (Day 1)

You can begin the Mending Painting Prospects game in Genshin Impact by interacting with an NPC called Batlo, who can be found at Wangshu Inn during the Waterborne Poetry flagship event. He will ask you to visit some places across Mondstadt and Liyue and take pictures of the missing scenery from the landscape paintings he hopes to restore.

On Day 1 of this event, there are a total of three locations across Mondstadt that you must go to. All these areas and restoration points you must photograph are mentioned in the sections ahead.

Acquire the missing scenery needed for "The City of Wine and Song"

First Mending Painting Prospect location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first painting that you must click pictures for portrays the Church of Favonius and the Anemo Archon statue. You must go to the roof of the Knights of Favonius HQ to search for the missing scenery. The marked spot is a few steps ahead of the Teleport Waypoint.

Restore Anemo Archon statue (Image via HoYoverse)

For the painting's first part, you must try to match the Anemo Archon's face in both the painting and the statue. When the angle is correct and the painting aligns with the backdrop, you will see yellow circles as an indication. Take a picture at this point for the first scenery.

Restore the Church of Favonius (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the second part of the painting, it features the Church of Favonius. To find the missing scenery here, try to align the main door of the building.

Acquire the missing scenery needed for "Winery's Leisurely Relaxation"

Second Mending Painting Prospect location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Mending Painting Prospect location in Genshin Impact is close to the Teleport Waypoint east of Dawn Winery. You can glide down to the edge of the cliff shown in the image above to find the relevant missing scenery.

Restore the Dawn Winery (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing you need to restore is the Dawn Winery building itself. As long as you align the roof correctly with what's seen in the painting, it shouldn't be too difficult.

Restore the cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of the painting will require you to move your Kamera towards the right-hand side. This will let you align your viewing angle with the cliffs. By managing your perspective, as shown in the image above, you can easily find the missing scenery at this location.

Acquire the missing scenery needed for "Great Dragon's Residence"

Third Mending Painting Prospect location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Mending Painting Prospect location is at Stornmterror's Lair. You can reach it by using the northwestern Teleport Waypoint of the region. Once you are in position, you can start looking for this missing scenery in Genshin Impact.

Restore the tower (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must begin with aligning the dome of the tower. Once you have captured it, you can proceed to the other two missing portions.

Restore the water body (Image via HoYoverse)

You can restore the second part of the painting by moving your perspective toward the left. You must align the rock in the center of the water body, as shown in the image above.

Restore the broken structure (Image via HoYoverse)

By shifting your Kamera toward the right-hand side, you can find the missing scenery by aligning the painting with the broken structure. Once you take a picture of this, you will have restored all the paintings featured on Day 1 of Genshin Impact Mending Painting Prospects: Windswept Landscape.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.