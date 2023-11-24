Genshin Impact: Morse code translations of Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event

Travelers can find several morse codes during the story of Genshin Impact 4.2's ongoing flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. The first time it is revealed is when the main character meets Freminet and Thelxie at their camp, and the latter speaks in codes twice. It is worth mentioning that even after decoding the code for the first time, they don't actually make any sense.

It is later revealed that Freminet uses the Caesar cipher to understand Thelxie's words. A few more Morse codes later appear in the animated cutscene of the event story. This Genshin Impact article will cover all the codes and decrypt them to reveal their true meaning.

Genshin Impact: All Morse Codes in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures and their translations

To understand the meaning behind all the Morse codes, you must first decode the code sequence to note them into words. As mentioned earlier, the decoded words don't make sense at first glance, but they are later revealed to be Caeser cipher, with the offset set to 1.

This means you must reverse shift the deciphered codes by one letter to get plain texts in French. Finally, use a translator to translate the words into English.

Here are all the morse codes and their meaning:

1)

The first Morse code (Image via HoYoverse)

The first of the two Morse codes by Thelxie in Genshin Impact is:

Morse code: -.. -... .-- -...

-.. -... .-- -... Decoded Morse code: DBWB

DBWB Decoded Caesar cipher: CAVA (or ÇA VA in French)

CAVA (or ÇA VA in French) Translation: How are you?

The first message from Thelxie, the clockwork penguin, is a simple greeting.

2)

Another code from Thelxie (Image via HoYoverse)

The second code from Thelxie is:

Morse code: -.. .--. -. --.- -... .... --- .--- ..-.

-.. .--. -. --.- -... .... --- .--- ..-. Decoded Morse code: DPNQBHOJF

DPNQBHOJF Decoded Caesar cipher: COMPAGNIE

COMPAGNIE Translation: Company

This time, Thelxie says the word Compagnie, which means company in English, in response to Freminet's comment about the former being created to be someone's companion.

3)

A code with Freminet in the background (Image via HoYoverse)

All three remaining codes are revealed only in a small cutscene after completing Part I of Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event story in Genshin Impact. Here's the third code and its translation:

Morse code: - ..-. ...- --

- ..-. ...- -- Decoded Morse code: TFVM

TFVM Decoded Caesar cipher: SEUL

SEUL Translation: Alone

4)

The fourth code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's what the fourth Morse code means:

Morse code: ... ..-. .-- ..-. ...

... ..-. .-- ..-. ... Decoded Morse code: SFWFS

SFWFS Decoded Caesar cipher: REVER (or RÊVER)

REVER (or RÊVER) Translation: Dream

5)

The final code from the cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what the final code from the animated cutscene means:

Morse code: -. .--- ... -... -.. -- ..-.

-. .--- ... -... -.. -- ..-. Decoded Morse code: NJSBDMF

NJSBDMF Decoded Caesar cipher: MIRACLE

MIRACLE Translation: Miracle

It is currently unknown what the three codes from the cutscene refer to, but it is likely that Genshin Impact will share more details in the event story later.