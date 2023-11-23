Genshin Impact: Basic Circuit Structure Motherboard Troubleshooting Puzzle Guide

Genshin Impact version 4.2's flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, has finally been released. As revealed during the livestream, there are several exciting mini-games in the event for travelers to participate in and win many in-game rewards. One of them is called Motherboard Troubleshooting, which is a simple series of puzzles. You must connect a broken circuit board and help the clockwork penguin reach its destination to transmit the signal.

This Genshin Impact article will guide you on how to solve the first level of Motherboard Troubleshooting. The reward for completing the challenge is Primogems, Mora, Thelxie's Badge, and more.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Basic Circuit Structure guide

Basic Circuit Structure (Image via HoYoverse)

The first level of Motherboard Troubleshooting is called the Basic Circuit Structure. To solve the puzzle, you must connect the source of the signal to its receiver to make sure that the signal is being transmitted smoothly. In addition, you have to make sure you pass through the inductive switch to connect the broken circuit of the corresponding color on the motherboard.

Basic Circuit Structure puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The equippable circuit limit is only 10, but that shouldn't be an issue since you won't need that many. At any rate, to connect the circuit, you can follow these steps:

Move one block to the right from the signal source (penguin's starting point). Go down three blocks to connect the inductive switch. Move two blocks to the right. Go one block up. One block to the right.

The end result should resemble the image above. This will complete the first stage in Genshin Impact's Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle.

Rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage one rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the first level of Motherboard Troubleshooting will give you the following rewards in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment x4

To collect the rewards, you can open the event menu and go to the Motherboard Troubleshooting section. During the event, you can obtain Thelxie's Badges and exchange them for a free copy of the 4-star Cryo unit, Freminet.

This concludes the Basic Circuit Structure puzzle guide in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event.

Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle schedule

Motherboard Troubleshooting stages (Image via HoYoverse)

There are seven more stages in the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event. While most of them will be available at a later date, the second part is already available and is called the Beginner Open/Closed Principle. Here is a complete schedule:

Stage I: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Stage II: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Stage III: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Stage IV: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Stage V: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Stage VI: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 Stage VII: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Stage VIII: November 26, 2023

Two stages of Motherboard Troubleshooting will be unlocked each day until November 26, 2023.