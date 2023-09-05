Genshin Impact has finally released Freminet. He is a 4-star Cryo character from Fontaine, and his weapon of choice is Claymore. Interestingly, his role is a main DPS unit, and his kit allows him to deal both Cryo and Physical DMG to his enemies at the same time. As many players look forward to pulling for him, they will also need to farm the materials in order to level him up.

Without further delay, this article will cover all the items that are required to max ascend Freminet and increase his talent levels, as well as their farming locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Freminet ascension and talent materials farming guide

Since Freminet is a Cryo character, he will need Shivada Jade stones to level up. Below is the amount of these Cryo elemental stones Travelers will need for his max ascension:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

In addition to this, Freminet requires Romaritime Flowers, Xenochromatic Crystals, and a couple more items to level up. Below is a list of all the materials to level him up and their locations in Genshin Impact.

Romaritime Flowers

Note: The above map might say Electroculus, but it is of Romaritime Flowers.

Romaritime Flower is a local specialty in Fontaine. Genshin Impact players will need 168 of them to max ascend Freminet. Luckily, Romaritime Flowers can be found all over Fontaine, including underwater areas. The above map showcases their exact locations.

It is worth mentioning that to farm Romaritime Flowers on the land, Travelers must first apply Hydro on the flowers to make them bloom, as shown in the GIF above.

Transoceanic Pearl/Chunk and Xenochromatic Crystals

Transoceanic Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Transoceanic Pearl and its upper rarities are common enemy drops in Fontaine. They can be obtained by defeating any Fontemer Aberrants, such as the Ball Octopus and Armoured Crab. Here is the total amount of Transoceanic Pearl and its other rarities that are needed to ascend Freminet as well as level up his talents:

Transoceanic Pearl x36

Transoceanic Chunk x96

Xenochromatic Crystal x129

As mentioned, Xenochromatic Crystals and their lower rarity drops can be obtained by defeating Fontemer Aberrants, and they can be found all over the underwater areas of Fontaine. Additionally, Genshin Impact players can also find several Armoured Crab spawns near the shores.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

Defeat the Icewind Suite in Coppelius mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component is a normal boss drop item that can be obtained after defeating the Icewind Suite only in the Coppelius mode. Travelers will need 46 of them to max ascend Freminet. The Icewind Suit is located near the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Justice

Philosophies of Justice (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Justice are materials that are used to level up talents, and Freminet requires the following amount:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Travelers can farm this item from the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday for 20 Original Resin or one Condensed Resin per run.

Worldspan Fern

Defeat Apep weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Worldspan Fern is a talent leveling-up item that can be obtained by challenging the weekly boss Apep in the Sumeru desert region. Freminet needs 18 of them to raise all three of his talents to level 10. Since the rewards can only be collected once a week from this domain, it might take longer to obtain all 18 Worldspan Fern in Genshin Impact.

Do note that this domain is locked behind Nahida's second Story Quest, so it is a good time for Travelers to finish it if they haven't already done it.