Genshin Impact Romaritime Flower locations in Fontaine

Genshin Impact's Romaritime Flowers are an interesting Ascension Material obtainable via diving in Fontaine, with only a few plants on land to collect. Characters unique to this region (like Freminet) will need 168 of them to fully Ascend. That's a lot of a single item to acquire, so this guide includes an interactive map and other important details that you should know about this primarily underwater flower.

You must have already obtained Fontaine's Blessing from one of the Statues of the Seven in this region to dive for this Ascension Material. You are recommended to use a Fontaine character (or the Hydro Traveler) for efficiency while swimming underwater.

Where to find Romaritime Flowers in Genshin Impact: All locations for this Fontaine Local Specialty

Note: The above interactive map may say it's for Electroculus or some other item, but it's actually for Romaritime Flowers. This disclaimer should clarify any issues regarding the material's name in case this bug happens to you.

This interactive map should be useful in helping you find the general locations of each Romaritime Flower in Fontaine. It is worth mentioning that you need to use a Hydro attack to activate the ones found on land.

Their inactive form is similar to the Flaming Flower Stamen and Mist Flower Corolla's base plants in terms of having a closed bud. The next image shows this in more detail.

An example of one of the plants you need to use a Hydro attack to awaken in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that many of the Romaritime Flowers are underwater, which can deceive some Genshin Impact players looking for them elsewhere. Using the previously posted interactive map is helpful if you keep this in mind (should you wonder why some flowers don't appear to be in the right spot).

The following underwater map shows what was available to collect in Genshin Impact 4.0 and may help provide some much-needed clarity on this matter.

Underwater map

This is where you can find them with the underground Genshin Impact map layout turned on (Image via HoYoverse)

This image comes from the official Genshin Impact interactive map, which sadly cannot be embedded here. Every Romaritime Flower shown in the above picture is only obtainable underwater, meaning you won't need a Hydro character to obtain these specific materials.

The following photo shows an example of a Romaritime Flower that is automatically activated just by virtue of being underwater.

You don't need to use a Hydro attack on the underwater flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

This Fontaine Local Specialty will respawn in 48 hours after you collect them. Note that no shops currently sell Romaritime Flowers. Likewise, acquiring them via the Serenitea Pot's gardening system is not currently possible. If you wish to max out Freminet or another future Fontaine character, you must manually collect all 168 of this Ascension Material.

Given the limited quantity of this item at present, you will have to wait for at least one full respawn to get enough to fully level up Freminet or another Fontaine unit. Thankfully, collecting them is pretty easy now that you know what to do and where to find these plants.

Poll : Do you plan on maining Freminet? Yes No 0 votes