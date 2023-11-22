Genshin Impact Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event guide and rewards

Genshin Impact's upcoming flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, will soon arrive in the version 4.2 update. Players can participate in this event to win tons of exciting rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, Crown of Insight, and more. Additionally, they will also have a chance to obtain a free copy of Freminet. This is a 4-star Cryo Fontanian unit that uses Claymore weapons.

The flagship event will be available in-game between November 23, 2023, and December 11, 2023. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the event's mini-games. We will also cover all the event rewards and how to obtain them in-game.

Genshin Impact guide to Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures flagship event

Genshin Impact version 4.2 will soon release its flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, for players to enjoy. Do note that you will have to fulfill specific criteria to participate. Here is a quick overview:

Must be Adventure Rank 20 or above.

Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V "Masquerade of the Guilty."

Completing the latest 4.2 Archon Quest will give you the best experience to enjoy the event quest. However, you can also skip the quest and use the quick start option to jump straight into it.

Official schedule of Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures

Event Parts Date Event Quest Act 1 Motherboard Troubleshooting Record of the Search for Glory Start November 23, 2023 Event Quest Act 2Purgation Counterstrike Start November 25, 2023 Event Quest Act 3 November 27, 2023

Similar to previous flagship events, its quests and game modes will be time-gated. This table shows the official schedule planned by HoYoverse officials. As shown above, players would be able to binge all the event content and mini-games after November 27, 2023.

Given below is brief information regarding the upcoming event's game modes.

Motherboard Troubleshooting

First game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

In this mode, Genshin Impact players must create signal circuits and complete motherboard troubleshooting missions. During certain stages, the signal will have to pass through inductive switches (connect, break, or change directions). These switches will aid in controlling the corresponding path to reach the endpoint.

Record of the Search for Glory

Second game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Gensin Impact players must go underwater in search of Iridescent Glories during the second game mode. You can use Echoing Conches to pinpoint their exact location. Please keep in mind that some of the Iridescent Glories may be hidden within enemies or buried. Try using the power of Fontemer Abberants to obtain them.

Purgation Counterstrike

Third game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete various time-trial challenges in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures' final game mode. The now-repaired Prince Thelxie will aid you in battle by granting various buffs to the party. You can also use the "Water Imp's Chanson" to easily defeat opponents in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.2 flagship event rewards

Flagship event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a succinct overview of all types of rewards you can collect in this flagship event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mora

Character Ascension Material

Talent Level-up Books

Free Freminet

All of these rewards can be obtained by exchanging the accumulated Thelxie's Badges in the limited-time event shop.

