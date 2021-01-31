Nameless treasure locations and rewards in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that provides endless routes for exploration. The game never runs out of content. It's full of hidden quests, treasures, puzzles, and open-world adventures.

The Nameless Treasure is one of many hidden treasures. No story quest directs players to find the three Nameless treasures, so some players may find it difficult to obtain the rewards.

Nameless Treasure locations in Genshin Impact

Location 1: Qingxu Pool

Qingxu Pool treasure location.

To find the first nameless treasure in Genshin Impact, players must reach Qingxu Pool. Upon reaching the location, a stone tablet can be found in proximity.

After interacting with the stone tablet, the traveler will be directed to find five seals that can be activated by the geo element. The player must have a geo elemental damage dealer in the party to activate the seals.

After successfully activating the five seals, the chest will be spawned near the stone tablet. This chest will contain chest rewards and the first nameless treasure.

Location 2: Lingju Pass

Lingju Pass treasure location

The 2nd location for nameless treasure in Genshin Impact is easy to locate. Upon reaching Lingju Pass, players can see an NPC captured by a bunch of treasure hoarders.

After defeating the treasure hoarders, a chest will be available in proximity. The chest will have a key that will unlock the cage that holds the NPC.

After the successful escape, the NPC will give away the location of 2nd nameless treasure location. Head towards the location to dig up the treasure.

Location 3: Dunyu Ruins

Dunyu Ruins treasure location

The last nameless treasure in Genshin Impact is a little difficult to locate as it's hidden underwater. To obtain the treasure, players have to decrease the water level.

Use any geo elemental damage dealer such as Ningguang or the geo traveler's elemental skill/burst to enable the geo torch. Upon successfully lighting the geo torch, the water will be drained, and the treasure can be spotted inside a forcefield.

To remove the forcefield, players will have to follow three blue seelies floating nearby. After successfully following those seelies, the forcefield will vanish. The 3rd nameless treasure in Genshin Impact can now be obtained.

After successfully finding the three nameless treasures in Genshin Impact, a prompt will appear and recommend finding a buyer for the same. Return to the Xigu Antiques at Liyue harbor and talk to the merchant to get the right price for the treasures.

If the antique store appears closed, changing the in-game time in the Paimon menu to 9 PM will solve the problem.

