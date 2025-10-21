A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that Venti might get a new signature weapon in version Luna III. The stats and effects of the rumored Bow have also been leaked, and it looks pretty amazing. It provides a lot of CRIT DMG bonus and buffs the equipping character's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG. Furthermore, the materials to level it up have also been shared, so players can farm them anytime.This article further discusses the stats and effects of Venti's new signature weapon, along with its level-up material in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.New Venti signature weapon stats and materials in Genshin Impact leakedStats and effects6.2 weapons via Seele byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAccording to the leaks via Hiragara, Venti's new signature weapon is called The Dawn of Distant Hymn, and it has the following stats:Base ATK: 674Second stat: 44.1% CRIT DMGPassive effect: The wielder gains &quot;Rising Dawnwind&quot; effect: After being out of combat for 3s, increases Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG by 60%/75%/90%/105%/120%. While in combat, this DMG bonus decreases by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20% every second until it reaches 0%. When the wielder's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, the corresponding type of DMG Bonus increases by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20% up to a maximum of 60%/75%/90%/105%/120%. Each attack type can trigger this effect once every 0.1s. This effect can still trigger when the wielder is off-field. Additionally, if the team has the &quot;Arcane Rite&quot; effect active, hitting an opponent with a instead increases all types of DMG Bonus by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%.The new rumored signature weapon looks amazing. It not only gives CRIT DMG bonus, but also buffs the Normal Attack DMG, Elemental Skill DMG, and Elemental Burst DMG when the equipping character is off-field or hitting an enemy with those attacks. Furthermore, if the party has the Arcane Rite effect active, the wielder gains all types of DMG Bonus.Also read: Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leakedThe Dawn of Distant Hymn's level-up materialsMaterials for Venti's new signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)Here's a list of all the materials required to level up The Dawn of Distant Hymn in Genshin Impact, as per leaks:Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator x5Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x14Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x14Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator x6Heavy Horn x23Black Bronze Horn x27Black Crystal Horn x41Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15Silver Raven Insignia x23Golden Raven Insignia x27Golden Raven Insignia and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating Treasure Hoarder enemies, while Heavy Horn and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating Mitachurls and Lawachurls.For Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator and its higher rarities, go to the Cecilia Garden domain in Mondstadt on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.