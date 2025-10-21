Genshin Impact new Venti signature weapon leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 21, 2025 09:07 GMT
Leak hints at new signature weapon for Venti (Image via HoYoverse)
Leak hints at new signature weapon for Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that Venti might get a new signature weapon in version Luna III. The stats and effects of the rumored Bow have also been leaked, and it looks pretty amazing. It provides a lot of CRIT DMG bonus and buffs the equipping character's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG. Furthermore, the materials to level it up have also been shared, so players can farm them anytime.

Ad

This article further discusses the stats and effects of Venti's new signature weapon, along with its level-up material in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

New Venti signature weapon stats and materials in Genshin Impact leaked

Stats and effects

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the leaks via Hiragara, Venti's new signature weapon is called The Dawn of Distant Hymn, and it has the following stats:

  • Base ATK: 674
  • Second stat: 44.1% CRIT DMG
  • Passive effect: The wielder gains "Rising Dawnwind" effect: After being out of combat for 3s, increases Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG by 60%/75%/90%/105%/120%. While in combat, this DMG bonus decreases by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20% every second until it reaches 0%. When the wielder's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, the corresponding type of DMG Bonus increases by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20% up to a maximum of 60%/75%/90%/105%/120%. Each attack type can trigger this effect once every 0.1s. This effect can still trigger when the wielder is off-field. Additionally, if the team has the "Arcane Rite" effect active, hitting an opponent with a instead increases all types of DMG Bonus by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%.
Ad

The new rumored signature weapon looks amazing. It not only gives CRIT DMG bonus, but also buffs the Normal Attack DMG, Elemental Skill DMG, and Elemental Burst DMG when the equipping character is off-field or hitting an enemy with those attacks. Furthermore, if the party has the Arcane Rite effect active, the wielder gains all types of DMG Bonus.

Also read: Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leaked

The Dawn of Distant Hymn's level-up materials

Ad
Materials for Venti&#039;s new signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)
Materials for Venti's new signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the materials required to level up The Dawn of Distant Hymn in Genshin Impact, as per leaks:

Ad
  • Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator x5
  • Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x14
  • Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x14
  • Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator x6
  • Heavy Horn x23
  • Black Bronze Horn x27
  • Black Crystal Horn x41
  • Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15
  • Silver Raven Insignia x23
  • Golden Raven Insignia x27

Golden Raven Insignia and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating Treasure Hoarder enemies, while Heavy Horn and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating Mitachurls and Lawachurls.

Ad

For Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator and its higher rarities, go to the Cecilia Garden domain in Mondstadt on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Hijam Tompok
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications