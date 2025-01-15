Genshin Impact On the Trail of Behemoths event guide

The On the Trail of Behemoths event is an ongoing event in Genshin Impact. It is a combat-based event where players can take on unique challenges and earn various rewards, including Primogems, Weapon Ascension materials, and much more. This limited-time event features different difficulty levels, special challenge customization options, and an option to play in co-op mode.

This article will provide a complete guide on the On the Trail of Behemoths event in Genshin Impact.

On the Trail of Behemoths event in Genshin Impact

Event Duration and Eligibility

The On the Trail of Behemoths event runs from January 14, 2025, at 10 am (server time) to January 27, 2025, at 03:59 (server time). Players must have an Adventure Rank of 30 or above and must complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III, titled "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" to be eligible to participate in the event.

Event Overview

You can challenge different bosses on various difficulties during the event (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, players can participate in various combat-based challenges and fight against tougher versions of the overworld bosses found in Genshin Impact. A new challenge unlocks every two days starting from the first day itself. Players can select their preferred difficulty level, with the highest being the Fearless difficulty.

This difficulty level allows you to further increase the challenge by selecting Special Topics, which are modifiers that make the battles more complex. The more Special Topics you choose, the harder the challenge becomes.

You can set up your party and choose the Special Topics before the battle begins (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can configure their party setup before beginning each challenge. Additionally, this event can also be played in co-op with a maximum of two players forming a team. That being said, only the achievements obtained in the Single-Player Mode will be eligible for review or exhibition.

Event Rewards

On the Trail of Behemoths event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Participating in the event and completing its challenges on various difficulties will allow players to earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold Star ratings, unlocking their corresponding rewards. The following rewards can be earned from the On the Trail of Behemoths event in Genshin Impact:

Primogems

Weapon Ascension materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Adventurer's Experience

Mora

