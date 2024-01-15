Genshin Impact Overload reaction guide: Stats priority and common misconceptions

Overload is one of many transformative reactions present in Genshin Impact. You can trigger it using Pyro and Electro elements. Thus, you require at least one Pyro and one Electro-based character in the party to use it. For those unaware, this is a great reaction to quickly break certain enemy shields and against single-target bosses.

Understanding the intricacies of this transformative elemental reaction is key to maximizing your Overload team's potential. This will also increase many new team compositions for players to try instead of sticking to meta reactions such as Vaporize, Hyperbloom, etc. In this article, we will cover everything about Overload in Genshin Impact, its mechanics, stats priority, and many more.

Genshin Impact guide to Overload reaction, its stats priority and more

In-game tutorial for Overload reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Overload or Overloaded is a reaction caused by applying Pyro to an enemy inflicted with Electro or vice-versa. In Genshin Impact, when you trigger this transformative reaction, you will cause an explosion that deals AoE Pyro damage in a 5m radius. The damage from the explosion is considered a blunt attack, which can cause Shatter and is more effective at damaging specific enemy shields (especially Geo shields).

It also causes a knockback, which is a significant shortcoming when you are aiming for faster clear times in end-game content or events. Do note that Overload does not apply Pyro to hit targets and thus cannot cause additional elemental reactions.

Stats priority and common misconceptions

Overload/ Transformative reaction formula (Image via keqingmains)

As part of the transformative elemental reactions, Overload DMG is only affected by character level, Elemental Mastery (EM), and the enemy's Pyro RES. Note that the reaction multiplier only factors in the EM of the character causing the reaction.

Here are some common misconceptions regarding this reaction in Genshin Impact:

High Crit = High Overload

Standard ICD

Low Damage Multipliers

Overload or any transformative reactions, in general, cannot crit. Their damage is only affected by EM and character levels. Unlike other reactions that follow a standard ICD, Overload has a reaction-specific ICD of 0.5 seconds. Furthermore, enemies become immune to it for 0.5 seconds after getting hit, but they still suffer from gauge reduction and stagger.

Despite the misconception surrounding Overload DMG multipliers, it is actually as strong as Bloom, coming second to Hyperbloom.

Best Genshin Impact characters for Overload reactions

These characters are great for triggering Overload (Image via HoYoverse)

Overload is, in fact, a strong transformative reaction, but only specific characters can take advantage of it or enhance it further. Here is a list of Pyro and Electro characters you should use in the best Overload teams in Genshin Impact:

For Pyro, use the following:

Bennett

Chevreuse

Yanfei

Yoimiya

Xiangling

For Electro, use the following:

Beidou

Fischl

Keqing

Kuki Shinobu

Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Out of all these, Chevreuse is a must-have character if you want to play Overload teams. Her unique kit offers 40% Pyro/Electro RES shred, 40% ATK buff, heals, and many more. She can also act as a Pyro Sub-DPS with enough investment and constellations (C4+).

Best Genshin Impact artifacts to enhance Overload reaction

Use these to enhance Overload DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of artifacts that enhance Overload reactions:

Thundering Fury (TF)

Crimson Witch of Flames (CWoF)

Electro characters can use the 4-pc Thundering Fury to increase the damage caused by Overload reactions and decrease their skill cooldown. Pyro characters can use the 4-piece Crimson to receive the same benefits for Overload damage along with an additional Pyro DMG% bonus.

For more information or updates, follow the Sportskeeda Genshin Impact hub.