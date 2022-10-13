Genshin Impact Payment Failed: How to fix payment declined error

Some Genshin Impact players have reported that their payments in the game are being declined.

What causes this issue will vary from player to player. It is possible that you do not have enough money in your account or the bank has blocked the payment because the amount is suspicious.

The simplest thing to do to solve this problem is to restart Genshin Impact and see if the payment error was temporary. If not, there are many other possible solutions.

Checking to see if payment error is tied to only one Genshin Impact platform and solving basic bank account issues

Not every player has a payment error (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the first things you should do is determine whether you can make a payment in Genshin Impact on another device. This means that if you're on PC, try to see if the PS4, PS, Android, or iOS versions will allow you to make a payment successfully. The game does have cross-saves and cross-progression.

The only complication lies if you have never attempted to migrate from a PlayStation 4 or 5 to PC, Android, or iOS, and vice versa. If you don't have another device that works, it's time to check out a different solution.

The next idea is to check your bank account. If you don't have enough money in it, you obviously need to put more cash into it.

However, as mentioned before, if your bank finds the payments suspicious, it might block them. In this case, contact your bank to clarify that you're trying to make a payment.

Contact Customer Service

The game has a link to customer service (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is a game with Customer Service. If all else fails, it's worth contacting them to see their official solution to the player's plight.

To get started, follow these steps:

Log into Genshin Impact. Open up the Paimon Menu by pausing the game. Go to Shop. Go to Crystal Top-Up. On the bottom-right corner is a button that reads "Customer Service." Click on it.

Travelers should see something similar to the following image.

This is what shows up after you click on Customer Service (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the "View Service Progress" button near the top (it's to the right of Service Progress). Doing so will show you all the current issues that you have submitted, along with a button that states "Contact CS" at the very bottom.

Make sure to click on "Contact CS" for more help.

The border was added so you wouldn't be confused to think this was the actual customer service (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will see a screen similar to what's shown above (minus the colorful border, for obvious reasons). Make sure to be detailed about the issue in the first text box, enter your email address, and upload any images of the payment error. Afterward, click on "Submit."

HoYoverse's customer service will do its best to assist you. This method won't instantly solve the problem, but it's by far the best solution for getting a specific answer to the payment error.

