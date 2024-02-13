Genshin Impact Pervases' temple location to find Xiao in Lantern Rite 2024

Pervases' temple is one of the key locations in Genshin Impact's Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases World Quest and Xiao's Story Quest. For those unaware or may have forgotten, Pervases is one of the Adepti and a junior Yaksha who lost his life during the Archon War. His temple is again mentioned during the Vibrant Harriers Aoft in Spring Breeze quest as Xiao invites the Traveler to meet him at the temple when the Lantern Rite is over.

Players can meet Xiao after completing the third act of the event story in Genshin Impact 4.4. This article will guide Travelers to Pervases' temple.

Pervases' temple location in Genshin Impact to find Xiao in Lantern Rite 2024

Xiao invites the Traveler to meet him after Lantern Rite (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, during the event quest, Xiao invites the Traveler to meet him near Perveses' temple after the Lantern Rite. Travelers can find him at the said spot right after completing Act III of Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze.

Pervases' temple and Xiao location (Image via HoYoverse)

To head to Pervases' temple, you can use the teleport waypoint southwest of the Liyue Harbor. Once you've reached the location, turn left to find Xiao waiting for you. Interestingly, you can unlock two dialogues while interacting with him.

Xiao wants to release a lantern with you (Image via HoYoverse)

The first time you chat with Xiao, he talks about beholding the sight of all the kites released from Liyue Harbor slowly ascending into the sky. Furthermore, he expresses his wish to release a Xiao Lantern and wants you to be there with him. You can enjoy a brief cutscene after this. However, please note that, unlike other dialogues, the first interaction with him cannot be repeated.

Xiao will thank you in the second interaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Xiao flies the lantern, you can interact with him again and receive his thanks. You can meet him and other Genshin Impact characters until the end of the Lantern Rite event.

Xiao will return in the second half of version 4.4

Xiao will also receive a rerun banner in the second phase of version 4.4 alongside Yae Miko. Their Event Wishes will be available from February 20, 2024, and is expected to last three weeks. Needless to say, Xiao and Yae Miko's signature weapons will also receive a drop-rate boost. It is a good chance for Travelers to pull for them.

