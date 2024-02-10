Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase 2 banners schedule and countdown

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase 2 banners are scheduled to drop on February 20, 2024, where players can wish on their favorite characters. Based on the official announcements, Yae Miko and Xiao will return to limited banners, while their signature weapons will be featured in the weapon banners. Many players are excited about these reruns and want to know more about them.

In this article, we will cover everything about Yae Miko and Xiao's upcoming reruns. It will also include countdowns for NA, EU, and ASIA servers to track the Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase 2 banner schedule.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Yae Miko and Xiao rerun schedule and countdown of Phase 2 banners

Genshin Impact's social media posts have confirmed the Phase 2 banners for the version 4.4 update. Here is a quick overview of the upcoming rerun characters:

Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

(Electro Catalyst) Xiao (Anemo Polearm)

(Anemo Polearm) Xinyan (Pyro Claymore)

(Pyro Claymore) Ningguang (Geo Catalyst)

(Geo Catalyst) Yaoyao (Dendro Polearm)

Xiao is a 5-star character from Liyue Harbor. He is a hypercarry DPS whose main damage source is his AoE plunge attacks during Elemental Burst. Yae Miko, on the other hand, is a 5-star character from Inazuma who specializes in off-field damage. Her main source of damage comes from her turrets summoned in Elemental Skill.

Both units are very popular for their ability to clear Spiral Abyss and other end-game content.

The upcoming 4-star lineup is pretty decent (Image via HoYoverse)

All the 4-star characters accompanying Xiao and Yae Miko will receive a huge drop-boost in the rerun banners. Xinyan can provide strong Pyro shields, Ningguang is one of the best 4-star Geo DPS, and Yaoyao's Dendro healing can rival some of the 5-star healers in Genshin Impact. Overall, the banner lineup is quite beneficial, especially for new players.

Countdowns to track Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase 2 banners

The release time of the Phase 2 banner will vary in servers due to the timezone difference. They should be available for the ASIA servers first, followed by EU servers, and NA servers.

ASIA and EU servers will receive the in-game banners on February 20, 2024, but NA servers will get them on February on February 21, 2024.

Patch 4.4 Phase 2 weapon banner

Strong signature weapons will return in version 4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Those with these rerun 5-stars can summon on the upcoming weapon banner to get their signature weapons. Here is a quick overview of the weapons being featured in the Phase 2 banner:

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (Polearm)

(Polearm) Kagura's Verity (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Stringless (Bow)

(Bow) The Widsith (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Favonius Lance (Polearm)

(Polearm) Lithic Blade (Claymore)

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is Xiao's signature weapon that can also be obtained from the standard banner. It is a decent CRIT-based polearm for any DPS that needs a ton of attack buffs. On the other hand, Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity, is a niche weapon that only a few Catalyst units can use in the game.

