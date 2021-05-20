Genshin Impact players are pretending to be NPCs to hide in the Windtrace event, and it's hilarious

In Genshin Impact’s Windtrace event, players are playing a prop-hunt game, and they’re coming up with some creative ways of hiding in the process.

During this event, players have enjoyed chasing and hiding from one another, using special abilities called “Windward Arts” to help them out. Rebels can also take advantage of a unique ability that lets their character morph into common items like lanterns and crates.

However, players have found a different way to blend in with their environment, and when it works, it’s the most hilarious win a player can get.

Rebels in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event are now pretending to be NPCs

Albedo in Windtrace (image via Qiqi Main)

Over the course of the Windtrace event, Genshin Impact players have come up with many different strategies to win the game as the rebel team. They have selected their preferred Windward Arts to help them avoid capture, and they have found some elusive hiding spots as well.

When it comes to hiding, Mona players have arguably had the easiest go at it, being able to stay underground for the whole game if they choose.

However, one strategy has grown popular, and it doesn’t require players to morph into a lantern, nor swim through the ground with Mona. Trying out this tactic, Rebel players are now emulating NPCs while the Hunter tries to track them down.

By simply standing next to a couple NPCs, pretending to be engaged in conversation, Rebels can stay hidden in plain sight.

Of course, this strategy isn’t bulletproof. The Hunter may have a good eye for detail, or they can easily use a Windward Art ability to help find the Rebel “NPC.” Moreover, some characters, like Diluc, just don’t blend in that well with the average citizen.

Hiding in plain sight isn’t a new concept, but it’s genuinely amusing how that phrase applies so well to the Genshin Impact event. As Windtrace is a prop-hunt game at its core, hiding in plain sight is the natural way to play. But now, it’s safe to say that players have taken that to another level. With this creative tactic, players can sit back and laugh while the Hunter runs right by their undisguised target.

The Windtrace event ends in just three days, and who knows how long it will be before the event resurfaces, if it ever does. Players who want to take a bold risk and pretend to be an NPC should do it now, while they still have the chance.

