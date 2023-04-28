Genshin Impact Project Connectivity guide: How to play and event rewards

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 update's flagship event, A Parade of Providence, has finally started. Interestingly, this time there are six different modes representing all Darshans of the Akademiya in Sumeru. One of them is called Project Connectivity, a puzzle-type mini-game idea by the architecture school of Kshahrewar, where fans have to place objects to create a path to reach three checkpoints.

The concept behind the Project Connectivity mini-game is similar to the Divine Ingenuity Event, where fans had to create their own custom Domains. Players can also earn exciting in-game rewards such as Primogems and Mora by completing the event's objectives.

Genshin Impact guide to complete the Day 1 puzzle of the Project Connectivity mini-game

To complete the Day 1 challenge of the Project Connectivity puzzle game, talk to Daya outside Sumeru City and select Part I. There will be two different modes in each challenge - Construction and Test, and you must use the least amount of Construction Points to create a path using the given materials to reach all three checkpoints.

Each material has a fixed Construction Point, and using the same type of materials will increase the accumulated points. The main objective here is to create a path by amassing less than 800 points and reaching all three checkpoints.

As shown in the above image, you can complete the challenge by placing only five materials in this domain. Doing so will accumulate only 300 points, clearing all three objectives, and you should be able to earn all Primogems and other rewards. First, place the biggest boulder between your location and the house, and then another boulder between Checkpoints #1, #2, and the house. Then, you can place two smaller boulders between the #2 and #3 Checkpoints.

Once you have successfully placed all the materials, you can now start the challenge. Jump to the boulder in front of you and move on top of the house. Then go to the first Checkpoint by going over the second boulder and then to the second Checkpoint. Now, you must go to the final Checkpoint by jumping over the smaller boulders.

There is no time limit, so you can take your time to place all the items. Note that while you can jump and glide, you won't be able to use your character's skills or switch characters in Test Mode.

Project Connectivity Part I rewards

There are three different objectives that you must complete to get all the rewards from the Day One Challenge, and they are:

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 1600

Primogems x40

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x50

Guide to Admonition x4

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 1200

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x30

Guide to Admonition x2

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 800

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x20

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

That concludes the Genshin Impact guide to solving the first-day challenge in Project Connectivity.

