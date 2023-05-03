Genshin Impact Project Connectivity Part 3 guide

Genshin Impact developers have unlocked the last challenge for Project Connectivity, a game mode from an ongoing flagship event known as A Paradise of Providence. It requires creativity and parkour to complete; players have to use construction points to build a path and access five checkpoints. Keep in mind that one has to spend less than 800 construction points to obtain all the rewards this challenge has to offer.

This article will show Genshin Impact players how they can complete Part 3 Project Connectivity and earn all the rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Project Connectivity Part 3 solution and rewards

Event page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Project Connectivity restricts the usage of Elemental Skill or Burst in Genshin Impact. You can use any character to walk, run, jump, and glide to reach all five checkpoints and complete Part 3 of this game mode. The number of checkpoints and their different height arrangements can be a little challenging to reach while consuming less than 800 construction points.

In this guide, you will use the following construction materials to create your path:

Construction Material: Four-Leaf Sigil

Construction Material: Small Boulder

Construction Material: Boardwalk

Construction Material: Large Inn

Part III solution in Project Connectivity (Image via HoYoverse)

Place those items in the manner shown in the picture above. This solution will cost only 405 construction points in Genshin Impact 3.6. Use the large inn in the middle of three checkpoints and place a four-leaf sigil in a way that allows you to glide your way to the taller ones first.

The positioning of the four-leaf sigil is crucial here, as it will be used to reach all the checkpoints. During the construction phase, the game will showcase the range from which it can be used, which will help players.

Range of Four-Leaf Sigil (Image via HoYoverse)

Save the path and click on Start the Challenge. Using small boulders and wooden boardwalks, make your way through the blue building to the large inn. From there, you will simply need to access the four-leaf sigils and glide towards all the checkpoints.

Follow this route (Image via HoYoverse)

Although players will have enough stamina in Genshin Impact to fly to any checkpoint, it is recommended to follow the order shown in this picture above. Use the four-leaf sigil to reach the first one. Repeat this same for the second and glide directly towards the third. Use the four-leaf sigil again to get to the fourth and glide through the blue building to access the last one.

Completing this challenge will reward players with the following:

Primogems x 30

Gala Excitement x 100

Mora x 90,000

Guide of Praxis x 6

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

It is essential for Genshin Impact players to complete all these challenges to collect enough Gala excitement to obtain a free copy of Faruzan.

