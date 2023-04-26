How to get free Faruzan in Genshin Impact 3.6 A Parade of Providence event

Genshin Impact 3.6 has finally launched its main event, A Paradise of Providence. The flagship event will allow players to participate in various games and activities to win rewards, including Primogems and Mora. Such events also tend to provide a free copy of 4-star characters; this time, it is Faruzan's turn. Faruzan is a 4-star character from the Sumeru region and the latest addition to the Anemo roster.

While her kit doesn't provide enough crowd control, she makes up for it with her Anemo buffs and RES shreds. This article will explain everything players need to know about obtaining a free copy of Faruzan in Genshin Impact's latest event.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Obtain Faruzan for free in "A Paradise of Providence" flagship event

Genshin Impact 3.6 version update has finally released its main event, A Paradise of Providence. The flagship event dropped to 10 am (server time) on April 27, 2023, and will be available in the game for 18 days until May 15, 2023. One of the main event's key highlights is the free 4-star character Faruzan.

This Anemo character has a unique kit that specializes in providing strong buffs exclusive to Anemo characters and shreds Anemo resistance for enemies.

Players must first meet all the invitation criteria to obtain a free copy of the Enigmatic Machinist, Faruzan.

The official notes mention that players must participate in different game modes to reach specific targets. Upon successful completion, players will be rewarded with Gala Excitement. Once the desired amount of Gala Excitement has been accumulated, Genshin Impact players can obtain their free Faruzan.

Participating in all these events will also provide other exciting rewards, including the following:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

New Furnishing Items

Hero's Wit

Character Ascension Materials

Character Talent Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

Genshin Impact 3.6 flagship will introduce 6 new game modes

Six new game modes will be introduced in the new flagship event, which will be released in sequence, as shown above. Here is a quick overview of all the events:

Gathering of Stars: Use rotations to form specific patterns

Use rotations to form specific patterns Project Connectivity: Reach the designated location using the least amount of platforms in Serenitea Pot

Reach the designated location using the least amount of platforms in Serenitea Pot Antiquity Hunt: Relic Hunt

Relic Hunt In Truth's Steps: Exercise your detective skills to discover the truth of the told story

Exercise your detective skills to discover the truth of the told story Concocted Reaction: Combat-related with the use of duff and debuff potions

Combat-related with the use of duff and debuff potions Mimetic Replication: 2D platform game where players will play as creatures

Players must complete the "Inversion of Genesis" Archon Quest and Alhaitham's Story Quest for an immersive experience. Those who have yet to complete the mentioned quests can simply use the "Quick Start" on Genshin Impact's event page.

