Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Chords of the Forest. This web event is in collaboration with HoYo-MiX and HoYoLAB, providing players with an opportunity to win exciting rewards.

Players will have to use a vintage lyre to complete melodies to unlock soundtracks. Repeating these steps a few times will reward players with 40 Primogems.

In this guide, we will delve into the details of this event, providing players with a comprehensive overview of how to participate in the new web-event, the challenges they will face, and how to redeem the Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Chords of the Forest web event for 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact recently launched a new web-event, Chords of the Forest, after the release of their new OST album, "The Unfathomable Sand Dunes".

This web event will take players on a melodic journey full of challenges and exciting rewards. Click on the hyperlink attached to the official tweet above to participate in the web event.

Here are some prerequisites to participating in this web event:

HoYoverse account required

The Genshin Impact account must be at least AR 10 or above.

Click on the strings to start the event, and on the next part, click on the small vintage lyre. The goal for the event is fairly straight-forward: Genshin Impact players need to press the correct notes based on the music sheet provided.

Solution for 1st performance (Image via HoYoverse)

Once completed, a new dialog box will appear showcasing the artwork and name of the track players just unlocked.

Players can either click on the play button to listen to the new soundtrack or click on keep exploring to progress further in the web event.

Repeat the process four more times to unlock all five soundtracks, and the last page should look something like this:

Get your free Primogems here (Image via HoYoverse)0

Click on the "Share to obtain Primogems" button, which will show different platforms where players may want to flex their achievements.

Otherwise, they can also just copy the link to the clipboard to receive their redeem code. The received redeem code will be unique and can be claimed only once.

How to redeem the new web-event codes for free Primogems?

There are two methods to claim redeem codes in Genshin Impact:

Official redemption site In-game "Redeem" feature

Official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

The process of redeeming codes is similar for both methods, and they only differ in terms of convenience.

Follow these steps if you want to claim redeem codes on the dedicated site created by Genshin Impact officials:

Visit official website and select REDEEM option

Login to HoYoverse account

Select the correct server

Input the desired code and click on redeem

Similarly, those who want to claim the redeem code using the in-game feature can follow these steps:

Paimon Menu > Settings > Accounts

Click on Redeem option

Paste the desired code and click on Exchange.

In-game feature to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Irrespective of which method has been used by players, the rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

This web event will be active until May 27, 2023, and players are advised to complete these challenges to obtain free Primogems as soon as possible.

