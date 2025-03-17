Genshin Impact Reel Ad-Venture event guide and major rewards

Reel Ad-Venture is a new Genshin Impact 5.4 event that players can participate in to obtain a variety of rewards. Its premise is quite simple - you must select scenes from the available options and arrange them in the correct order to create a film depicting the provided narrative. There are five films to be made in the event, each with a different script and set of characters.

On that note, this article explains how to play the Reel Ad-Venture event in Genshin Impact and provides the solutions for all five challenges.

Genshin Impact 5.4 Reel Ad-Venture event guide

As mentioned above, there are five challenges in the Reel Ad-Venture event of Genshin Impact 5.4. If you are having difficulty in creating the films, here are the solutions for all five scripts:

A Vital Choice (Script 1) solution

Script 1 solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Vital Choice is the first challenge of the Reel Ad-Venture event and requires you to create an advertisement for the Knights of Favonius' alchemical potions. It features the cast of Sucrose, Timaeus, and Noelle.

The script has three parts. The first part must showcase the ineffectiveness of normal potions, the second should include wise words from Timaeus, and the last portion must show the effectiveness of the Knights of Favonius potions. You can refer to the above image to get the correct order of the scenes to complete this challenge easily.

Wanmin: Where Life Tastes Better! (Script 2) solution

Script 2 solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The second script in the event is for Wanmin Restaurant's advertisement and is called Wanmin: Where Life Tastes Better! The cast of this film includes Xiangling, Guoba, Chef Mao, and Shenhe majorly. Aside from that, Xiangling's friends from Liyue will also join in to add a family-friendly vibe to the promotion.

The above image provides the correct order of shots to match the synopsis. Selecting as displayed will complete this challenge and net you the associated rewards.

Invoke the Path to Victory (Script 3) solution

Script 3 solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Invoke the Path to Victory is the third film from the Reel Ad-Venture event in Genshin Impact 5.4. The script features Arataki Gang members attempting to decide how to use their allowance after Arataki Itto hands it to them. Ultimately, Itto tells them to buy a new Genius Invokation TCG deck.

You can refer to the above image to find the right order of shots matching the synopsis.

Focus on Your Future (Script 4) solution

Script 4 solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The fourth film of the event you must create is called Focus on Your Future and features Faruzan in the lead along with Cyno and other NPCs. The script features Faruzan receiving letters from potential students who reject the offer to study under her to prioritize other things in their lives. This leads to her being upset initially but also acknowledging how important it is to focus on oneself.

The image above can assist you in selecting the scenes quickly and completing this challenge.

Boundless Adventure, Unbound Joy (Script 5) solution

Script 5 solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Boundless Adventure, Unbound Joy is the fifth and final film you must make in the Reel Ad-Venture event. You have to create an advertisement for the Tabletop Troupe with an interesting cast of Furina, Navia, Clorinde, Lyney, and Lynette. All of them will be playing a tabletop game to promote it.

The above image provides the solution for the last challenge so you can easily complete it.

All rewards for the Reel Ad-Venture event in Genshin Impact

The Reel Ad-Venture event provides a lot of free rewards in exchange for creating the required films. Here are all the resources up for grabs:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Sanctifying Unction

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Guide to Order

Guide to Justice

Guide to Equity

Mora

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

