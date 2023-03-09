Genshin Impact reveals more about Rhinedottir, the creator of Albedo, in the latest event

While Rhinedottir is known to have created Albedo in Genshin Impact, much of her character remains shrouded in mystery. Some of her lore was revealed in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, and additional details were added in the Windblume Festival event, such as her affiliation with the Hexenzirkel organization.

Players may also know this character by the name "Gold," which is one of her aliases. However, she has not yet made a physical appearance in Genshin Impact as of the Windblume event. Despite this, there are still some noteworthy details about her character that are worth sharing.

Everything known about Rhinedottir in Genshin Impact (as of the Windblume event)

The part of the Windblume Festival event related to "Gold" occurs in the Joy Above the Clouds quest, specifically, in the section where Albedo and his companions ascend to a flying island in the sky to solve a brief puzzle involving a lantern.

Players will eventually see a cutscene identical to the video shown above. Rhinedottir speaks at the 0:55 mark, stating:

"I'm raising a son. Of all the children I had, he's the only one left. But I suppose that still makes me a mother?"

That son would be Albedo, with the clip even showing a little Albedo that "Gold" would then hold in her hands. It's something that Genshin Impact players should already know, yet the big deal here is that Rhinedottir is voiced here.

She was referenced in the Windblume event (Image via HoYoverse)

The rest of that cutscene focuses on the other members of the Hexenzirkel. It wouldn't be until later that Alice talks about this mysterious character, stating:

"'A flower that is not of this world' signifies, of course, flowers that do not naturally exist in this world. This is the signature of R, full name Rhinedottir, also known as 'Gold.' If there's anyone in this world who could create a flower species that does not yet exist, it would be her."

Most amusingly, she did create the Primordial Albedo, who would end up creating the Fellflower in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. "Gold" made this form of Albedo in the Primordial Human Project, although it is worth mentioning that his fate is currently unknown.

Rhinedottir's most famous creation, Albedo, is still alive and part of the Windblume event. Nothing from this event revealed much about "Gold's" connection to the fall of Khaenri'ah or other important information.

Rhinedottir voice actors in Genshin Impact

Most of Hexenzirkel's voice actors have been revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the voice actors responsible for voicing "Gold" in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Fan Churong

Fan Churong English: Ivy Dupler

Ivy Dupler Japanese: Atsuko Tanaka

Atsuko Tanaka Korean: So-yeon

Ivy Dupler is a relatively new voice actress with only a few roles under her belt. In contrast, Atsuko Tanaka has voiced several well-known characters in the past, including Chun-Li, Lisa Lisa, Bayonetta, Motoko Kusanagi, and Claudette.

It's worth noting that no credible leaks about Rhinedottir becoming a playable character in Genshin Impact have surfaced so far. Moreover, there isn't any specific information about her story in the upcoming updates. Players will have to wait for the game developers to shed more light on this mysterious figure in the future.

