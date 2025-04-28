Genshin Impact Rhythm Ball Meztli event guide

Rhythm Ball Meztli is a brand-new event in Genshin Impact's version 5.5 that began on April 28, 2025, and will remain active until May 6, 2025. It is a mini-game that is similar to Pinball, and completing the various stages of this event will reward you with Primogems and some other lucrative resources.
This article provides information on how to play the Rhythm Ball Meztli in Genshin Impact 5.5 and includes other important details about the event.
Genshin Impact 5.5: Rhythm Ball Meztli event guide
How to begin the Rhythm Ball Meztli event
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As mentioned above, the Rhythm Ball Meztli is a new Genshin Impact 5.5 event that will remain active until May 6, 2025. To begin the event, you must first engage in a small quest, called "Rhythm Ball Revolution!" south of the Obsidian Totem Pole at the People of the Springs.
Just go to the event location and interact with Mualani, Xilonen, and Mizuki. After a fair bit of dialogue, the event will automatically become accessible. You can partake in the challenges by interacting with the DJ, named Rhythmos.
How to play the Rhythm Ball Meztli event
The Rhythm Ball Meztli is basically the game's iteration of Pinball, where you must bounce a ball against a bar to break various bricks. Destroying all the bricks before you run out of balls will complete the stage and provide the associated rewards.
The developer has also added a spin to the Pinball-like gameplay by making elemental reactions a part of the challenge. All the bricks present on the field belong to particular elements, and by switching between characters of various elements, the players can imbue their desired element within the ball. Depending on the elements of the bricks and the ball, different elemental reactions can be triggered when they come in contact.
Furthermore, players can increase the number of balls they control to three by breaking special white colored Bass Bricks. While it becomes harder to control so many balls at once, they can help you destroy numerous bricks simultaneously.
All elemental reactions in the Rhythm Ball Meztli event
Here are all the reactions you can trigger in the event:
- Detonate: When a ball triggers the Overload reaction using Electro and Pyro elements, it causes an AoE blast.
- Dissipate: When an Anemo ball hits a brick and triggers Swirl, it applies the element on nearby bricks in a fixed AoE.
Genshin Impact 5.5: All Rhythm Ball Meztli event stages
Performance: Ascending Scales (Day 1)
The first stage of the Rhythm Ball Meztli event is called Performance: Ascending Scales and includes bricks from the Pyro and Electro elements. To effectively clear this round, you must include Pyro, Electro, and Anemo characters in your team.
Here are all the rewards for the Day 1 challenge and the conditions you must meet to obtain them:
- Complete the challenge and achieve a score of 1000: Primogems x 40, Guide to Contention x 3
- Complete the challenge and achieve a score of 2000: Primogems x 30, Mora x 20,000
- Complete the challenge and achieve a score of 3000: Hero's Wit x 2, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 4
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.