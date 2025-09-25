Genshin Impact's creator reveals new cozy cosmic life sim gameplay for Petit Planet

Genshin Impact's creator, HoYoverse, has officially released a new trailer for their upcoming game, Petit Planet. The developers have also shared some gameplay features and details of new characters from this game. Players can also pre-register or sign up for the beta version of this game on its official website.
Based on the promotional content released for this game, it appears that its gameplay may be similar to that of Animal Crossing, a popular social simulation video game series.
This article will discuss all the new information revealed about the upcoming Petit Planet game by HoYoverse.
HoYoverse released a new trailer for their upcoming title Petit Planet
HoYoverse has mentioned that the Petit Planet game will be a cosmic life simulator game. They have also mentioned that players can explore distant galaxies and encounter special wonders in the game. Based on this information, this game likely features various maps for new planets and galaxies.
Furthermore, based on the YouTube description of this game, players would likely encounter new characters on each planet. From the official trailer, it seems that players will be able to navigate through these planets by using a special car.
An interesting detail about this game is that the design of a special character is shown on the top of each planet. However, we don't know the reason behind this, and it could be a new gameplay mechanism for the title.
HoYoverse has also teased the designs of various locations from different planets in this trailer. They mentioned a special area called the Galactic Bazaar, where we could meet with new characters and other players.
Players would also be able to experience a wide range of stories alongside numerous characters. Furthermore, it appears that each character has a unique storyline.
Players will be able to participate in many daily life activities of the Main Character in the title. The developers have also mentioned that players can nurture a planet of their own and eventually form a galaxy by connecting this planet to various others.
The developers have also shared information regarding four characters who will appear in this game:
- Yunguo - Cultivator
- Isaki - Battle Beetle Trainer
- Medowlyn - Plushie Designer
- Frostia - Mystic Scholar
However, not much is known about these characters except for their professions. Fans will have to wait for further announcements by HoYoverse to learn more about new characters and gameplay details from the Petit Planet game.
