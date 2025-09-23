  • home icon
HoYoverse's rumored Animal Crossing-like game, Petit Planet, gets a teaser

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 23, 2025 22:46 GMT
Petit Planet has been officially revealed (Image via HoYoverse)
Petit Planet has been officially revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced their upcoming new game titled Petit Planet. Speculated to be a game resembling Animal Crossing, Petit Planet had long since been in the works, with leakers having gotten wind of its existence all the way back in November 2024. Almost a year later, HoYoverse has finally revealed the first teaser for this game, posted on a brand-new X account dedicated specifically to Petit Planet.

Read on for further details about this upcoming venture from HoYoverse, including information about what we know so far regarding Petit Planet.

HoYoverse's upcoming game Petit Planet gets its first teaser

The first ever teaser for Petit Planet was recently unveiled by HoYoverse on the game's new official X handle. This short clip opens with a small, rotund animal jumping down on the ground from the sky, a wide smile on its face. After hovering for a while near the foliage, it joins another larger grinning animal by landing on its head. The teaser ends here, implying that these two characters might be the mascots for the game.

Despite being a very short trailer, this clip has sparked excited discussions among the gaming community. Fans who had been wanting HoYoverse to release a game that feels similar to Animal Crossing are now eagerly looking forward to Petit Planet's public release.

While no other information about Petit Planet has been disclosed to the public, rumors about it being a simulation game that resembles Animal Crossing stem from a leak by extremely trusted leaker hxg_diluc, who disclosed back in 2024 that HoYoverse was working on "an Animal Crossing-like mobile game". The official teaser seems to back up this leak as well, although fans will definitely have to wait for more announcements from the developers themselves for final confirmation regarding the genre of the game.

What do we know about Petit Planet so far?

Previous leaks had hinted at Petit Planet being a farming simulation/role-playing game reminiscent of other similar games such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. While leaked video footage of Petit Planet's gameplay had made the rounds back in 2024, it remains to be seen if the official release will look and feel the same, or if it will feature completely different gameplay mechanics altogether.

As of now, Petit Planet has no release date. It is, however, expected that with the game's official reveal, HoYoverse will soon follow up with more announcements providing details about the game and a scheduled release timeline.

