HoYoverse has announced a brand-new game under the Honkai franchise called Honkai: Nexus Anima. After the success of the turn-based gacha game Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse is now dipping its hands into the creature-collection genre of games like Pokémon and Palworld.
Honkai: Nexus Anima is a creature-collector adventure strategy game where players will collect Animas, creatures born out of concepts like Love and Hate, Light and Dark, Life and Death, and more. While HoYoverse hasn't revealed much about the gameplay, they have announced the names and designs of the initial batch of characters in Honkai: Nexus Anima.
In this article, we have listed all characters in Honkai: Nexus Anima revealed so far.
All Sovereigns in Honkai: Nexus Anima
As of now, Honkai: Nexus Anima has revealed five Sovereigns. These powerful characters are described as the "owners of the Aspects of the Old World" and are the rulers of the mortal world. These Aspects are the same concepts that give birth to Animas. As the concepts are similar to the elements in other HoYoverse games, it can be speculated that Sovereigns are like the gods of concepts in this title.
Let's look at the five Sovereigns revealed in Honkai: Nexus Anima:
Victus
Description:
The 1st Sovereign, master of Order and Chaos, who is now the Novarch of Order. Prior to the Sundering, he defeated the World-Ender seven times, ending them twice.
Kumyo Kyo
Description:
The 4th Sovereign, master of Reality and Illusion. He vanished after the Sundering. Darsea's elder brother, he fulfilled his promise to her and sealed the World-Ender within the Plane of Illusion.
Amstradath
Description:
The 5th Sovereign, master of Life and Death. He now rules the Planes of Life and Death, though his status as a Novarch is unknown. He once signed a Pact of Rebirth with the World-Ender, granting them immortality.
Armand
Description:
The 8th Sovereign, master of Light and Dark, who is now the Novarch of Dark. He imprisoned the Novarch of Light, and is now seeking a way to overcome the Sunbane Curse.
Apeiron
Description:
The 28th Sovereign, and master of Infinity and Finity. Rumored to be dead for a time. Repeared after the Sundering, laying such rumours to rest.
All Novarchs in Honkai: Nexus Anima
Novarchs are described as the "owners of the Aspects of the New World." According to the official website, there are 81 different Aspects in Honkai: Nexus Anima. As mentioned in their descriptions, the 1st Sovereign, Victus, and the 8th Sovereign, Armand, are also the Novarchs of Order and Dark, respectively.
Apart from these two, here are rest of the Novarchs in Honkai: Nexus Anima:
Prabhas
Description:
The Novarch of Light, and a Sunfire Monk of the Old World. Imprisoned by Armand the Dark.
Blade
Description:
The 22nd Novarch, and master of the Plane known as "The Peak." One of the Phoenixbreaker Novarchs, he is searching for the missing 11th Sovereign.
Parayaya
Description:
The current Novarch of Hate. Prior to the Sundering, she was the 14th Sovereign, master of Love and Hate. After the Sundering, she joined the Phoenixbreaker Novarchs, seeking the World-Ender who so ruthlessly betrayed her.
Sir Champion
Description:
The current Novarch of Competition, and formely the Sovereign who was master of Copperation and Competition. Now the organizer of The Amphitheatre's Grand Championship, none has seen the true face beneath the armor.
Other characters in Honkai: Nexus Anima
Not every character is a god-like being in Honkai: Nexus Anima; there are plenty of everyday Joes as well. Let's look at other characters in the game:
Nanafey
Description:
A young girl and ordinary student, she kindly allows you to stay in her home. Pure, innocent, and kind, she's the pride of lia, loved by all.
Hua
Description:
A young Animaster burning with passion. He's already quite famous in lia for his goal of making it through the qualifiers and to The Amphitheatre.
Cassio Rolex
Description:
One of the Deputy Arena Masters of lia's Arena. He often talks of defeating the Arena Maste, Jalily, but it's only just talk.
Maple Manybell
Description:
One of the Deputy Arena Masters of lia's Arena. Between her young age and extremely eccentric way of thinking, it's entirely possible she hasn't a clue that she's serving as a Deputy Arena Master.
Kiana
Descrption:
A Planestrider on a long journey. Currently dealing with an Aspect Fracture on behalf of the Committee for a Joyful lia.
Among all the characters revealed so far, fans of HoYoverse might recognize two characters: Blade and Kiana. Blade is a character from Honkai: Star Rail, while Kiana is from Honkai Impact 3rd. It will be interesting to find out what they are doing in Honkai: Nexus Anima.
