How to pre-register for Honkai Nexus Anima Closed Beta test

Honkai Nexus Anima's Closed Beta test pre-registration is live and will end on September 12, 2025. During these two weeks, players around the globe will be able to enroll in the CBT. This article will detail how you can pre-register for the Honkai Nexus Anima Closed Beta test.
How to register for the Honkai Nexus Anima Closed beta test
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To register for the Honkai Nexus Anima Closed Beta test, go to the HNA website. When you open the webpage, follow these steps:
- Click on the “Join the Test” button on the bottom-right side of the page.
- Log in to your HoYoverse account with the right credentials.
- Upon clicking on the “Register” option, you'll see a questionnaire. Complete it with the appropriate answers.
- Once you finish the questionnaire, a pop-up window featuring the confirmation message will appear.
Honkai Nexus Anima Closed Beta test pre-registration release date and time
The Closed Beta test for Honkai: Nexus Anima has already commenced as of August 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+8). Hence, those who haven't registered can now do so to get a chance at playing this new HoYoverse title before its release. The pre-registration portal for the Closed Beta test will be online for two weeks and will end on September 12, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).
When the pre-registration ends, selected participants will get access to the test. However, the release date and time of the CBT are yet to be shared.
Honkai Nexus Anima Closed Beta test platforms
According to HoYoverse, the HNA Closed Beta test will exclusively be available on iOS and PC platforms. So, thoses who only own an Android device or console won't be able to participate.
For more articles related to other HoYoverse titles, check the following section out:
- Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and events
- Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- New Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.