  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 11, 2025 04:02 GMT
Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail
Saber is a 5-star collaboration character (Image via HoYoverse)

Artoria Pendragon has been summoned to fight the Holy Grail War in Penacony, and you might wonder what the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail is. The latest HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration brings in two new characters from Kinoko Nasu's iconic universe, with Artoria being one of them. She is a 5-star Wind Destruction character who you can pull from the special collab banners.

Ad

This article will cover the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Saber (Artoria Pendragon) Build Guide

Best Light Cones

- A Thankless Coronation

- Thus Burns The Dawn

- On The Fall of an Aeon

- A Trail of Bygone Blood

Best Relic sets

- 4-piece Wavestrider Captain

- 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition

Best Planar Ornament sets

- Inert Salsotto

- Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

Main stats

- Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)

- Relic Boots: SPD

- Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%

- Planar Rope: ATK%

Sub-stats

- SPD

- CRIT DMG

- CRIT Rate

- ATK%

Best team compositions

- Sunday, Robin, HuoHuo

- Remembrance Trailblazer, Sunday/ Robin, HuoHuo

- Tingyun (4-star), HuoHuo, Remembrance Trailblazer

- Tingyun (4-star), Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher

Ascension and Trace materials

- A Glass of Besotted Era 65x

- Usurper’s Scheme 56x

- Conqueror’s Will 58x

- Thief’s Instinct 41x

- Borisin Teeth 18x

- Lupitoxin Sawteeth 69x

- Moon Rage Fangs 139x

- Destroyer’s Final Road 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Relics for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

The best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without selecting the proper Relics for her.

Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)
Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)
  • 4-piece Wavestrider Captain
  • 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition
Ad

Saber's damage comes from her attack and how quickly she can take actions in the turn order. You can use either the Scholar Lost in Erudition set or the Wavestrider Captain, based on which set has better stats for you, as both will give you nearly about same performance.

Wavestrider Captain gives you a Crit Damage boost as well as a massive ATK buff of 48%. Whereas the Scholar Lost in Erudition set gives you a Crit Rate bonus and buffs your Ultimate and Skill damage. Both are good for Saber, and you can use whichever gives you better Attack and Crit stats.

Ad

Planar Ornaments

  • Firmament Frontline: Glamoth
  • Inert Salsotto

For Planar Ornaments, you should go for the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth as your main set. It gives you a bonus on your damage based on your speed and also provides you with a 12% Attack buff.

The second-best choice for her is the old Inert Salsotto Ornament set that gives you a Crit Rate bonus. If your Rate is more than 50%, it also buffs Ultimate, which deals the majority of damage from Saber's kit.

Ad

Best Light Cones for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

  • A Thankless Coronation
  • Thus Burns The Dawn
  • On The Fall of an Aeon
  • A Trail of Bygone Blood

Saber's signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is her best choice, and you should consider picking this one up if you want to use her. It buffs your ATK and grants you Energy Regen. The Light Cone will be available in the Warp till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night Collaboration event.

Ad
Ad

If you do not want to use your tickets on this Light Cone, however, or lack any other premium options, you can use the free 5-star one from Herta's Shop, On The Fall of an Aeon.

Best Saber stats in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

  • Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)
  • Relic Boots: SPD
  • Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%
  • Planar Rope: ATK%
Ad

Sub stats

  • ATK%
  • CRIT DMG
  • CRIT Rate
  • SPD

For the traces upgrade, focus on the following:

  • Ultimate> Skill> Talent> Basic Attack

Best teams for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

Once you have upgraded everything about Artoria, you will still need to choose the correct teammates for her to complete your best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

  • Sunday, Robin, HuoHuo
  • Remembrance Trailblazer, Sunday/ Robin, HuoHuo
  • Tingyun (4-star), HuoHuo, Remembrance Trailblazer
  • Tingyun (4-star), Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher
Ad

Saber’s ascension and Trace materials

Boss Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)
Boss Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

You will need the following materials to upgrade Saber:

Ad
  • A Glass of Besotted Era 65x
  • Usurper’s Scheme 56x
  • Conqueror’s Will 58x
  • Thief’s Instinct 41x
  • Borisin Teeth 18x
  • Lupitoxin Sawteeth 69x
  • Moon Rage Fangs 139x
  • Destroyer’s Final Road 12x
  • Tracks of Destiny 8x

The HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration will last till the end of version 3.6, so you will have plenty of time to pull for her and get the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications