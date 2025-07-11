Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Artoria Pendragon has been summoned to fight the Holy Grail War in Penacony, and you might wonder what the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail is. The latest HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration brings in two new characters from Kinoko Nasu's iconic universe, with Artoria being one of them. She is a 5-star Wind Destruction character who you can pull from the special collab banners.

This article will cover the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Saber (Artoria Pendragon) Build Guide Best Light Cones - A Thankless Coronation - Thus Burns The Dawn - On The Fall of an Aeon - A Trail of Bygone Blood Best Relic sets - 4-piece Wavestrider Captain - 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition Best Planar Ornament sets - Inert Salsotto - Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Main stats - Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need) - Relic Boots: SPD - Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK% - Planar Rope: ATK% Sub-stats - SPD - CRIT DMG - CRIT Rate - ATK% Best team compositions - Sunday, Robin, HuoHuo - Remembrance Trailblazer, Sunday/ Robin, HuoHuo - Tingyun (4-star), HuoHuo, Remembrance Trailblazer - Tingyun (4-star), Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - A Glass of Besotted Era 65x - Usurper’s Scheme 56x - Conqueror’s Will 58x - Thief’s Instinct 41x - Borisin Teeth 18x - Lupitoxin Sawteeth 69x - Moon Rage Fangs 139x - Destroyer’s Final Road 12x - Tracks of Destiny 8x

Best Relics for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

The best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without selecting the proper Relics for her.

Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

4-piece Wavestrider Captain

4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition

Saber's damage comes from her attack and how quickly she can take actions in the turn order. You can use either the Scholar Lost in Erudition set or the Wavestrider Captain, based on which set has better stats for you, as both will give you nearly about same performance.

Wavestrider Captain gives you a Crit Damage boost as well as a massive ATK buff of 48%. Whereas the Scholar Lost in Erudition set gives you a Crit Rate bonus and buffs your Ultimate and Skill damage. Both are good for Saber, and you can use whichever gives you better Attack and Crit stats.

Planar Ornaments

Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

Inert Salsotto

For Planar Ornaments, you should go for the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth as your main set. It gives you a bonus on your damage based on your speed and also provides you with a 12% Attack buff.

The second-best choice for her is the old Inert Salsotto Ornament set that gives you a Crit Rate bonus. If your Rate is more than 50%, it also buffs Ultimate, which deals the majority of damage from Saber's kit.

Best Light Cones for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

A Thankless Coronation

Thus Burns The Dawn

On The Fall of an Aeon

A Trail of Bygone Blood

Saber's signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is her best choice, and you should consider picking this one up if you want to use her. It buffs your ATK and grants you Energy Regen. The Light Cone will be available in the Warp till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night Collaboration event.

If you do not want to use your tickets on this Light Cone, however, or lack any other premium options, you can use the free 5-star one from Herta's Shop, On The Fall of an Aeon.

Best Saber stats in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)

CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need) Relic Boots: SPD

SPD Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%

Wind DMG Bonus/ATK% Planar Rope: ATK%

Sub stats

ATK%

CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate

SPD

For the traces upgrade, focus on the following:

Ultimate> Skill> Talent> Basic Attack

Best teams for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

Once you have upgraded everything about Artoria, you will still need to choose the correct teammates for her to complete your best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

Sunday, Robin, HuoHuo

Remembrance Trailblazer, Sunday/ Robin, HuoHuo

Tingyun (4-star), HuoHuo, Remembrance Trailblazer

Tingyun (4-star), Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher

Saber’s ascension and Trace materials

Boss Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

You will need the following materials to upgrade Saber:

A Glass of Besotted Era 65x

Usurper’s Scheme 56x

Conqueror’s Will 58x

Thief’s Instinct 41x

Borisin Teeth 18x

Lupitoxin Sawteeth 69x

Moon Rage Fangs 139x

Destroyer’s Final Road 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

The HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration will last till the end of version 3.6, so you will have plenty of time to pull for her and get the best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail.

