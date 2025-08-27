Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and events

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:56 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and events (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and events (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is set to commence in a week on September 2, 2025. With its introduction, players will get access to several limited-time gacha banners, along with new events. The events will allow players to gain a decent amount of Stellar Jade and spend it to roll for the upcoming 5-star characters.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second phase gacha banners and events.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half events and gacha banners, explored

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half character and Light Cone gacha banners (From September 2, 2025, to September 22, 2025)

Phase two of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is set to introduce new characters and Light Cone gacha banners. The new Harmony unit, Cerydra, will debut alongside her signature weapon, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood. Besides that, players will get the rerun banner of one of the Stellaron Hunters, Silver Wolf.

Moreover, several 4-star characters and Light Cones will be featured in respective banners during the second half. All units and LCs that will be featured in phase two’s limited-time banners are as follows:

Characters

  • 5-star: Cerydra (Harmony, Wind) and Silver Wolf (Nihility, Quantum)
  • 4-star: Dan Heng, Sampo, and Qingque.

Light Cones

  • 5-star: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Cerydra signature), and Incessant Rain (Silver Wolf signature).
  • 4-star: Swordplay, Good Night and Sleep Well, and The Birth of the Self.

Old Brews & New Friends (Commences on September 2)

Old Brews & New Friends (Image via HoYoverse)
Old Brews & New Friends (Image via HoYoverse)

Old Brews & New Friends is set to commence alongside the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. The event will be available for a limited time, and players will be able to earn a decent amount of rewards. In the Old Brews & New Friends event, players have to mix and serve various drinks according to the customer’s taste.

Trailblazers can get the following rewards by completing various challenges:

  • 500x Stellar Jades
  • Tracks of Destiny
  • Traveler’s Guide
  • Refined Aether

Garden of Plenty (Commences on September 12)

Garden of Plenty (Image via HoYoverse)
Garden of Plenty (Image via HoYoverse)

Garden of Plenty is a returning event in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5. After this event goes live, players will be able to get double material drops from both Golden and Crimson Calyxes by consuming the usual amount of Trailblaze Power. Additionally, the number of times you can claim double rewards from the aforementioned activities will be showcased on the event page.

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
