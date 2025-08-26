Is Cerydra's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Cerydra’s signature Light Cone, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, will be available in the Warp banners during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Trailblazers will be able to pull for the 5-star item to boost the new Harmony character’s fighting prowess, allowing her to be in the spotlight while engaged in a battle. Like with the character, players must spend a decent amount of Stellar Jade to acquire her signature Light Cone. Hence, they might wonder whether Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is worth getting.

If you have enough Stellar Jade to spare during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, you can pull for Cerydra’s signature Light Cone. The following section details the reasons.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Reasons why you should pull for Cerydra’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.5

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra’s signature Light Cone at Superimposition level 1 can bestow the following effects to the Harmony character wearing it:

“Increases the wearer's ATK by 64%. After using Ultimate to attack, recovers 1 Skill Point. When the wearer uses their Skill on one ally character, increases the Skill DMG dealt by the target by 54% for 3 turns.”

After you pull for Cerydra during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, try to get Cerydra’s signature Light Cone, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood. Obtaining and using it will not only boost the effectiveness of this Harmony character’s buffs but also her fighting prowess, allowing you to unleash her full potential.

Compared to the character banner, players must use fewer Star Rail Special Passes to get a 5-star Light Cone to drop. Additionally, the odds of pulling the featured weapon from the gacha banner are 75%. Hence, there is a high possibility that players will get Epoch Etched Golden Blood as the drop.

It can boost Cerydra’s ATK, which will ultimately boost her buff’s effectiveness. Additionally, the selling point of this Light Cone is that it recovers a Skill Point whenever Cerydra activates her Ultimate.

