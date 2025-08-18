Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow (Lupine Warhead)

One of the end-game activities, Apocalyptic Shadow, received a refresh in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, resetting players’ progression. This allows Trailblazers to challenge the activity once again and obtain all the associated rewards. Since this new challenge brings in a new enemy lineup, mechanics, and node buffs, players might wonder about the best teams alongside what buffs they should use.

In this article, we will be discussing the best teams and buffs you should use in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best teams to use in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow, Lupine Warhead

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow Node 1 buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before we take a look at the best teams, let's see what the node buffs of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow Lupine Warhead can do:

Node one buffs

Fight in Unity - Whenever an allied character uses a Skill Point, all team members’ damage gets an 8% boost. This buff can be stacked up to 10 times.

Tangled Chaos - All enemies take 15% extra Break damage when an allied character eliminates adversaries.

No Turning Back - When an ally consumes their own HP, they gain 55% CRIT DMG for a total of two turns.

Node two buffs

Fatality Explotation - All allies’ Ultimate deals an extra 30% damage to all enemies. Moreover, the ability can deal 30% more damage to the adversaries that are in the Weakness Broken state.

Obstinate Weed - Every DoT debuff inflicted on the adversaries will immediately produce 15% of their original damage when an ally triggers their Basic ATK or Skill.

Heroic Vanguard - The character in position #1 of the composition will have their Weakness Break efficiency and CRIT DMG by 50%, simultaneously.

Best Node one team compositions

Castorice + Tribbie + Hyacine + Remembrance Trailblazer

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Fulminating Wolflord in Node 1 is weak to the Quantum Element, this Castorice Hypercarry team is the best one you can build. While the aforementioned unit can deal an exceptional amount of damage, both Tribbie and Remembrance Trailblazer can further boost her damage with their All-Type RES PEN and CRIT-related buffs, respectively.

Additionally, Hyacine can deal damage and ensure all three units are healthy while engaged in a fight. If you decided to build this team, you should choose the No Turning Back node buff.

Archer + Sparkle + Tribbie + Hyacine

Archer (Image via HoYoverse)

Another team Trailblazers should consider using is this Archer Hypercarry composition featuring Sparkle, Tribbie, and Hyacine. Since Archer consumes a significant amount of Skill Points, we have paired him with Sparkle because the latter can replenish SPs with every Ultimate activation. Moreover, Tribbie is extremely useful in this composition due to her RES PEN buffs and FUA attacks.

Here, Hyacine’s job is to make sure her allies don’t get knocked down while fighting the Fulminating Wolflord. Additionally, you should pick the Fight in Unity buff as it boosts the allied character’s damage when they use a Skill Point.

Best Node two team compositions

Saber + Sunday + Robin + Gallagher

Saber (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Node of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow, Lupine Warhead, features Sanerot Hearteater, aka Feixiao. To defeat her and acquire all the rewards, you should build this Saber Hypercarry team. She can single-handedly deal a substantial amount of damage, but when paired with Sunday, he can boost her outgoing damage by a significant margin.

Robin, on the other hand, can boost Saber’s Damage with her Ultimate, allowing the latter to nuke the enemy targets with every hit. Lastly, Gallagher boosts all allies’ Break damage and heals them simultaneously. For this particular team, make sure to select the Fatality Exploitation node buff before starting the stage.

Hysilens + Kafka + Black Swan + Huohuo/Ruan Mei

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

Since many players have pulled for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, they can use her to defeat Feixiao. Players can go for a sustainable team featuring Hysilens, Kafka, Black Swan, and Ruan Mei to complete this node. However, if you want a healer in the team, Ruan Mei can be replaced with Huohuo or any compatible healers.

Here, Hysilens, Kafka, and Black Swan inflict DoT Debuffs on the enemies and deal damage simultaneously. Huohuo can heal and buff the three DoT characters. On the other hand, Ruan Mei can boost everyone’s All-Type RES PEN. Before starting, ensure you have the Obsinate Weed buff selected.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more articles related to this title.

