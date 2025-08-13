Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

With Hysilens’ release in Honkai Star Rail, players will be looking for her best build. She is the newest addition to the Nihility character roster, specializing in debuffing her adversaries and dealing damage through DoT. Many Trailblazers will likely pull for Hysilens as soon as her limited-time banner debuts and equip the appropriate gear for the perfect build.
This article goes over every item players will need for the perfect Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.
Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Light Cones for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail
- Why Does the Ocean Sing
- Those Many Springs
- Eyes of the Prey (Superimposition Level 5)
Why Does the Ocean Sing is Hysilens’ signature weapon in HSR. As most Trailblazers know, the signature LC of a certain character is tailor-made for them, and this Nihility unit is not an exception. If you want to unleash her full fighting prowess, then we recommend getting this LC.
For an alternative, Jiaoqiu’s signature weapon is an excellent choice. The item performs exceptionally well in team compositions featuring three DoT characters, as it will be able to buff Black Swan.
As for a 4-star alternative, Eyes of the Prey (S5) is the best option. It is by far the best 4-star Light Cone for Hysilens as the item can boost the unit’s EHR and DoT damage simultaneously. Moreover, the extra EHR helps players to reach 120% Effect Hit Rate.
Best Relics for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail
Relics
- Prisoner in Deep Confinement
Since Hysilens is a DoT character, there is only one Relic set available in HSR that she can use, which is Prisoner in Deep Confinement. It can easily boost her ATK and ignore a certain amount of DEF, depending on how many DoT debuffs the adversaries are affected by.
Planar Ornaments
- Revelry by the Sea
- Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise
Currently, the best Planar Ornament set for DoT characters is Revelry by the Sea. It can boost her ATK and DoT damage simultaneously. However, the damage boost can only be activated when she hits a certain amount of ATK.
As an alternative, we recommend the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Ornament set if you are using a Light Cone that doesn’t grant extra Effect Hit Rate. Additionally, the set can increase Hysilens’ ATK up to 25% of her max EHR.
Best stats for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail
When you are building Hysilens, make sure to get the following main and sub-stats on your Relics and Planar Ornaments:
Main stats
- Body: ATK%/Effect Hit Rate%
- Boots: ATK%/SPD (preferably ATK%)
- Sphere: Physical DMG Bonus%/ATK%
- Link Rope: ATK%/Effect Hit Rate%
Sub-stats
- ATK%
- Flat ATK
- Effect Hit Rate
- SPD
When upgrading Hysilens’s Traces, level them up in the following order:
- Ultimate>Passive Talent>Skill>Basic ATK
Best teams for Hysilens
The following section lists several teams featuring Hysilens in HSR:
- Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, and Huohuo
- Kafka, Hysilens, Robin, and Aventurine
- Kafka, Hysilens, Tribbie/Cipher, and Hyacine
- Kafka, Hysilens, Ruan Mei, and Gallagher
Hysilens’ ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials players must farm to fully upgrade Hysilens’ level and abilities are listed in the following section:
- Invasive Clot 65x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x
- Courage-Torn Chest 71x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x
- Fiery Spirit 18x
- Starfire Essence 69x
- Heaven Incinerator 139x
- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
- 3.3 million Credit
