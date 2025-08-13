Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

With Hysilens’ release in Honkai Star Rail, players will be looking for her best build. She is the newest addition to the Nihility character roster, specializing in debuffing her adversaries and dealing damage through DoT. Many Trailblazers will likely pull for Hysilens as soon as her limited-time banner debuts and equip the appropriate gear for the perfect build.

This article goes over every item players will need for the perfect Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail

- Flat ATK

- Effect Hit Rate

- ATK% Best team compositions - Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, and Huohuo - Kafka, Hysilens, Robin, and Aventurine - Kafka, Hysilens, Tribbie/Cipher, and Hyacine - Kafka, Hysilens, Ruan Mei, and Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - Invasive Clot 65x

- Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x

- Courage-Torn Chest 71x

- Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x

- Fiery Spirit 18x

- Starfire Essence 69x

- Heaven Incinerator 139x

- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

- 3.3 million Credit

Best Light Cones for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

Eyes of the Prey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Why Does the Ocean Sing

Those Many Springs

Eyes of the Prey (Superimposition Level 5)

Why Does the Ocean Sing is Hysilens’ signature weapon in HSR. As most Trailblazers know, the signature LC of a certain character is tailor-made for them, and this Nihility unit is not an exception. If you want to unleash her full fighting prowess, then we recommend getting this LC.

For an alternative, Jiaoqiu’s signature weapon is an excellent choice. The item performs exceptionally well in team compositions featuring three DoT characters, as it will be able to buff Black Swan.

As for a 4-star alternative, Eyes of the Prey (S5) is the best option. It is by far the best 4-star Light Cone for Hysilens as the item can boost the unit’s EHR and DoT damage simultaneously. Moreover, the extra EHR helps players to reach 120% Effect Hit Rate.

Best Relics for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Prisoner in Deep Confinement

Since Hysilens is a DoT character, there is only one Relic set available in HSR that she can use, which is Prisoner in Deep Confinement. It can easily boost her ATK and ignore a certain amount of DEF, depending on how many DoT debuffs the adversaries are affected by.

Planar Ornaments

Revelry by the Sea set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Revelry by the Sea

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise

Currently, the best Planar Ornament set for DoT characters is Revelry by the Sea. It can boost her ATK and DoT damage simultaneously. However, the damage boost can only be activated when she hits a certain amount of ATK.

As an alternative, we recommend the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Ornament set if you are using a Light Cone that doesn’t grant extra Effect Hit Rate. Additionally, the set can increase Hysilens’ ATK up to 25% of her max EHR.

Best stats for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

When you are building Hysilens, make sure to get the following main and sub-stats on your Relics and Planar Ornaments:

Main stats

Body: ATK%/Effect Hit Rate%

Boots: ATK%/SPD (preferably ATK%)

Sphere: Physical DMG Bonus%/ATK%

Link Rope: ATK%/Effect Hit Rate%

Sub-stats

ATK%

Flat ATK

Effect Hit Rate

SPD

When upgrading Hysilens’s Traces, level them up in the following order:

Ultimate>Passive Talent>Skill>Basic ATK

Best teams for Hysilens

Kafka is Hysilens's best teammate (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section lists several teams featuring Hysilens in HSR:

Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, and Huohuo

Kafka, Hysilens, Robin, and Aventurine

Kafka, Hysilens, Tribbie/Cipher, and Hyacine

Kafka, Hysilens, Ruan Mei, and Gallagher

Hysilens’ ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Daythunder Anamnesis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The materials players must farm to fully upgrade Hysilens’ level and abilities are listed in the following section:

Invasive Clot 65x

Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x

Courage-Torn Chest 71x

Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x

Fiery Spirit 18x

Starfire Essence 69x

Heaven Incinerator 139x

Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

3.3 million Credit

