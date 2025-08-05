Is Hysilens worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Hysilens is an upcoming 5-star character scheduled to debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. According to the Hoyoverse, the unit will be released during the first half of the update, allowing you to roll for her as soon as the upcoming patch goes live. Since Hysilens is a new character, you might wonder if you should use your Stellar Jade to pull for her.
During the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, you should pull for Hysilens, especially if you already have Kafka in your playable character roster.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
Why you should pull for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5
Since Hysilens can make enemies vulnerable and place DoT debuffs on them, she can be effective in most team compositions featuring this playstyle. As she can do both simultaneously, you can easily pair her with other DoT characters, like Kafka and Black Swan, to effectively utilize her abilities.
Additionally, if you already have Kafka in your collection, you should definitely try to get your hands on Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Since the latter can easily boost the former’s outgoing damage with her kit, Kafka can easily clear various end-game activities.
Moreover, the Stellaron Hunter can help utilize her abilities to their full potential. Hysilens can also place debuffs to make sure the enemies are taking additional damage. Furthermore, her Passive Talent’s DoT debuffs deal extra damage to those adversaries.
Hence, if you are looking for a good character who can place DoT on enemies and render them vulnerable to her allies’ attacks, then Hysilens is the one you should pull for in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.
