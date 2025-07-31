New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught

A new Honkai Star Rail endgame mode potentially heading to Patch 3.6 was hinted at by UncleGreekMilk, a renowned third-party source. Based on the information the user disclosed, the game mode looks quite similar to Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught, which was introduced in Version 5.7. Given that both the titles were developed by HoYoverse, an overlapping concept shouldn’t be at all surprising for the community.This article further discusses the similarities between the leaked Honkai Star Rail endgame mode and Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught.New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode mirrors Genshin Impact's Stygian OnslaughtMore About New Endgame Mode in 3.6 via UncleGreekMilk byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAccording to UncleGreekMilk, the new Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode will have a higher difficulty level compared to the existing domains. Moreover, clearing the Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow will be a necessity to unlock the new challenge, which will presumably have no Stellar Jade reward. Hence, participation will be optional, as the game mode compels those who want to test their character's limit.Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught does reward Primogems. However, players can earn it by completing the first three difficulty stages. The remaining difficulties, like Menacing, Fearless, and Dire, require more effort to complete but unlock fewer rewards, which are mostly cosmetic in nature.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculationClarifications on new endgame and its difficulty by Greek milk byu/Dima_0604 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksThe new leaked endgame mode, Inharmonious Arbitration, coming from HSR 3.6 will likely award avatars, which can be used as in-game profile pictures. Adding no premium currency to the reward pool will prevent Trailblazers from getting compelled into participating in a challenge with steep requirements. The latest leaks claim that the game mode will require different teams to clear the first three levels, unless players want to challenge the boss' difficult level.Likewise, travelers can choose to skip the difficult boss battles in Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught. They can just cover the lower difficulty stages to claim the 450 Primogems and leave the challenge after.That said, such difficult endgame modes are also a necessity, especially for fans who spend real currency to upgrade their characters. For them, the game’s existing combat is often too simple. They could use the buffed-up bosses and enemies to test the complete potential of the heavily invested characters.For now, everything about the Inharmonious Arbitration game mode from HSR 3.6 are speculations that are subject to change. Players must wait for the official announcement to find out its final content.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.