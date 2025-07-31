  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught

New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:37 GMT
Image showing Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail
Exploring the similarities between the New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame and Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Honkai Star Rail endgame mode potentially heading to Patch 3.6 was hinted at by UncleGreekMilk, a renowned third-party source. Based on the information the user disclosed, the game mode looks quite similar to Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught, which was introduced in Version 5.7. Given that both the titles were developed by HoYoverse, an overlapping concept shouldn’t be at all surprising for the community.

Ad

This article further discusses the similarities between the leaked Honkai Star Rail endgame mode and Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught.

New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode mirrors Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

According to UncleGreekMilk, the new Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode will have a higher difficulty level compared to the existing domains. Moreover, clearing the Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow will be a necessity to unlock the new challenge, which will presumably have no Stellar Jade reward. Hence, participation will be optional, as the game mode compels those who want to test their character's limit.

Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught does reward Primogems. However, players can earn it by completing the first three difficulty stages. The remaining difficulties, like Menacing, Fearless, and Dire, require more effort to complete but unlock fewer rewards, which are mostly cosmetic in nature.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

Ad

The new leaked endgame mode, Inharmonious Arbitration, coming from HSR 3.6 will likely award avatars, which can be used as in-game profile pictures. Adding no premium currency to the reward pool will prevent Trailblazers from getting compelled into participating in a challenge with steep requirements. The latest leaks claim that the game mode will require different teams to clear the first three levels, unless players want to challenge the boss' difficult level.

Ad

Likewise, travelers can choose to skip the difficult boss battles in Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught. They can just cover the lower difficulty stages to claim the 450 Primogems and leave the challenge after.

That said, such difficult endgame modes are also a necessity, especially for fans who spend real currency to upgrade their characters. For them, the game’s existing combat is often too simple. They could use the buffed-up bosses and enemies to test the complete potential of the heavily invested characters.

Ad

For now, everything about the Inharmonious Arbitration game mode from HSR 3.6 are speculations that are subject to change. Players must wait for the official announcement to find out its final content.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications