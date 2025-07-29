Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak hints at a new endgame mode

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:02 GMT
Image showing Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 new endgame mode leak explored (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Honkai Star Rail leaks from UncleGreekMilk hints at a new endgame mode in version 3.6. HoYoverse will presumably tune up the difficulty level, but there will be limited rewards for the challenge. Read on to know more about the leaks about the new endgame mode in HSR 3.6.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

A new endgame mode is heading to Honkai Star Rail 3.6, according to leaks

The potential new endgame content hinted by recent Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leaks will likely unlock after clearing the existing challenges. Yes, Trailblazers may have to secure the highest points on Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow. The details are quite unclear, but considering the new domain is tailored for hardcore players, the requirement has to be extreme.

The endgame mode’s difficulty is expected to be the boss fight with a single team. They'd also have to defeat the target within zero cycles to claim all the rewards. It won’t offer any Stellar Jades, so players can skip the challenge altogether.

The highest reward will potentially be an avatar, which can be set as an in-game profile picture. Based on the leaks, it seems the new endgame mode in version 3.6 would be quite difficult. Players may have to use their best composition to not only nuke the final boss in a single cycle but also pass the prior levels.

Even with negligible incentives, some would be willing to take on the challenge. Assuming the leaks are true, the endgame mode in HSR 3.6 will mostly serve as a testing ground for character builds.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Edited by Angad Sharma
