Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak hints at a new endgame mode

The latest Honkai Star Rail leaks from UncleGreekMilk hints at a new endgame mode in version 3.6. HoYoverse will presumably tune up the difficulty level, but there will be limited rewards for the challenge. Read on to know more about the leaks about the new endgame mode in HSR 3.6.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. A new endgame mode is heading to Honkai Star Rail 3.6, according to leaksMore About New Endgame Mode in 3.6 via UncleGreekMilk byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaksThe potential new endgame content hinted by recent Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leaks will likely unlock after clearing the existing challenges. Yes, Trailblazers may have to secure the highest points on Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow. The details are quite unclear, but considering the new domain is tailored for hardcore players, the requirement has to be extreme.The endgame mode’s difficulty is expected to be the boss fight with a single team. They'd also have to defeat the target within zero cycles to claim all the rewards. It won’t offer any Stellar Jades, so players can skip the challenge altogether.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leakThe highest reward will potentially be an avatar, which can be set as an in-game profile picture. Based on the leaks, it seems the new endgame mode in version 3.6 would be quite difficult. Players may have to use their best composition to not only nuke the final boss in a single cycle but also pass the prior levels.Even with negligible incentives, some would be willing to take on the challenge. Assuming the leaks are true, the endgame mode in HSR 3.6 will mostly serve as a testing ground for character builds.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.