  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 26, 2025 08:02 GMT
Hysilens from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the current update, players are expected to acquire a substantial number of Stellar Jades during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch. In a leaked post from reliable data miner @nivskis showcased how many can be acquired throughout the forthcoming version. As this currency is needed to pull in the gacha banners, one might wonder how many rolls they will likely receive.

Ad

This article outlines the leak regarding Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 leak shows Stellar Jade and pull count for the upcoming patch

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Like most patches, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will likely follow the 42-day cycle. Throughout the version, players will be able to complete various activities to acquire Stellar Jades, accumulating a significant number of pulls.

The following section details how much Stellar Jade players are expected to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:

Regular sources

  • Daily Training – 2520 x Stellar Jade
  • Gift of Odyssey – 10 x Special Pass
  • September monthly Shop reset – 5 x Special Pass and 5x Star Rail Pass
  • HSR 3.5 maintenance compensation – 600 x Stellar Jade
  • Simulated Universe reset (Six weeks) – 1350 x Stellar Jade and 5 x Star Rail Pass
  • Trailblaze and Adventure Missions – Roughly 650 x Stellar Jade and 1 x Star Rail Pass
  • Limited-time character showcase – 80 x Stellar Jade
  • HSR 3.6 special program – 300 x Stellar Jade
  • Brand-new Achievements – 260 x Stellar Jade
  • Redeemable Codes – 100 x Stellar Jade
  • Premium Battle Pass – 5 x Star Rail Pass
  • New explorable map – Around 500 x Stellar Jade
  • Tidal Bounty – 150 x Stellar Jade and 1 x Star Rail Pass
Ad

Limited-time sources

  • The Chrysos Grand Restaurant event – 1400 x Stellar Jade
  • Old Brews & New Friends – 680 x Stellar Jade
  • Space Station Task Force – 500 x Stellar Jade
  • MoC, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow – 2400 x Stellar Jade
  • As I’ve Written – 300 x Stellar Jades

In total, free-to-play players will likely be able to acquire 11,790 x Stellar Jades, 15 x Special Pass, and 17 x Star Rail Pass in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, which converts into 88 limited banner pulls (aka Star Rail Special Passes). Additionally, if players have the Express Supply Pass active throughout the patch, they could get a total of 15,570x Stellar Jades.

Ad

Players who like to purchase both the premium version of Nameless Honor and Express Supply Pass, would be able to accumulate 16,250 x Stellar Jades, 19 x Special Pass, and 17 x Star Rail Pass.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications