Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Like the current update, players are expected to acquire a substantial number of Stellar Jades during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch. In a leaked post from reliable data miner @nivskis showcased how many can be acquired throughout the forthcoming version. As this currency is needed to pull in the gacha banners, one might wonder how many rolls they will likely receive.This article outlines the leak regarding Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 leak shows Stellar Jade and pull count for the upcoming patchLike most patches, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will likely follow the 42-day cycle. Throughout the version, players will be able to complete various activities to acquire Stellar Jades, accumulating a significant number of pulls.The following section details how much Stellar Jade players are expected to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:Regular sourcesDaily Training – 2520 x Stellar JadeGift of Odyssey – 10 x Special PassSeptember monthly Shop reset – 5 x Special Pass and 5x Star Rail PassHSR 3.5 maintenance compensation – 600 x Stellar JadeSimulated Universe reset (Six weeks) – 1350 x Stellar Jade and 5 x Star Rail PassTrailblaze and Adventure Missions – Roughly 650 x Stellar Jade and 1 x Star Rail PassLimited-time character showcase – 80 x Stellar JadeHSR 3.6 special program – 300 x Stellar JadeBrand-new Achievements – 260 x Stellar JadeRedeemable Codes – 100 x Stellar JadePremium Battle Pass – 5 x Star Rail PassNew explorable map – Around 500 x Stellar JadeTidal Bounty – 150 x Stellar Jade and 1 x Star Rail PassLimited-time sourcesThe Chrysos Grand Restaurant event – 1400 x Stellar JadeOld Brews &amp; New Friends – 680 x Stellar JadeSpace Station Task Force – 500 x Stellar JadeMoC, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow – 2400 x Stellar JadeAs I’ve Written – 300 x Stellar JadesIn total, free-to-play players will likely be able to acquire 11,790 x Stellar Jades, 15 x Special Pass, and 17 x Star Rail Pass in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, which converts into 88 limited banner pulls (aka Star Rail Special Passes). Additionally, if players have the Express Supply Pass active throughout the patch, they could get a total of 15,570x Stellar Jades.Players who like to purchase both the premium version of Nameless Honor and Express Supply Pass, would be able to accumulate 16,250 x Stellar Jades, 19 x Special Pass, and 17 x Star Rail Pass.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.