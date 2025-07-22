Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release date speculation

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:47 GMT
Hysilens from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When the version 3.4 second phase banners expire, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will commence. Like every patch, players will receive brand-new content. Trailblazers always look forward to new updates, as they can acquire a decent number of Stellar Jades. Since players eagerly wait for the upcoming patch, they might wonder when it will globally debut.

This article outlines when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update might release globally.

Note: This article is speculative. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

When might the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update debut?

Most limited-time gacha banners in HSR usually last 21 days. Considering that and the version 3.4 second phase banners, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch is expected to commence on August 13, 2025. As HoYoverse has yet to confirme the patch's release date, players must wait for the HSR 3.5 special program livestream to commence.

also-read-trending Trending

This table features the expected date and time of when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update might debut globally:

DateTimeTimezone
August 12, 20258:00 pmPacific Daylight Time (PDT)
August 13, 20255:00 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)
August 13, 202511:00 amChina Standard Time (CST)
What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update

First off, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 patch will introduce two new 5-star characters to players, Hysilens and Cerydra. Judging by their drip marketing announcement order, the former will likely have their banner featured during the first phase of the patch, while the latter is expected to be available throughout the second half until HSR version 3.6 debuts.

Moreover, Kafka and Silver Wolf are expected to be featured during the patch alongside their signature weapons. Besides that, a new flagship event will likely be released when the patch drops. Trailblazers are expected to receive a total of 600 Stellar Jades when players log in to the title after the maintenance for the patch ends.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

Edited by Angad Sharma
