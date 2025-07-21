Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:00 GMT
Dan Heng
Dan Heng's Imbibitor Lunae from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is expected to commence on July 29, 2025, during the second phase of the ongoing patch. As usual, HoYoverse will reveal new playable characters and various details regarding the unit. Since the release of the second half of version 3.4 is commencing soon, players may wonder when and what characters could feature in the drip marketing for version 3.6.

Ad

This article explores more about the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign and what characters might be announced.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take those speculations with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

When will the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign begin?

Judging by previous drip marketing campaign schedules, the upcoming one for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will likely commence on July 29, 2025, and announce a playable 5-star character. Since HoYoverse has been following this schedule for a long time, the chances of them changing it are exceptionally low.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The following table features the commencement date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign for all regions:

DateTimeTimezone
July 288:30 pm PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)
July 295:30 amCEST (Central European Summer Time)
July 2911:30 am CST (China Standard Time)
Ad

What characters will HoYoverse announce during the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign?

Ad

When the HSR 3.6 drip marketing campaign commences, the developers are expected to announce two new playable 5-star characters scheduled for the patch. Considering it has been a while since HoYoverse released a 4-star character, there is a high chance of them not announcing one.

As per the data-mined information posted on X by @_hiragara_, the characters likely to be announced are:

  • Terravox (aka Dan Heng SP 2)
  • March 7th SP

According to various leaks, the Dan Heng SP 2 is expected to follow the Preservation Path, and his kit will likely feature a summon. As for March 7th SP, she will supposedly tread on the Remembrance Path and wield the power of the Ice Element. This implies that she is expected to be a DPS unit when she debuts in Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications