Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

The drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is expected to commence on July 29, 2025, during the second phase of the ongoing patch. As usual, HoYoverse will reveal new playable characters and various details regarding the unit. Since the release of the second half of version 3.4 is commencing soon, players may wonder when and what characters could feature in the drip marketing for version 3.6.This article explores more about the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign and what characters might be announced.Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take those speculations with a pinch of salt.When will the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign begin?Judging by previous drip marketing campaign schedules, the upcoming one for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will likely commence on July 29, 2025, and announce a playable 5-star character. Since HoYoverse has been following this schedule for a long time, the chances of them changing it are exceptionally low.The following table features the commencement date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign for all regions:DateTimeTimezoneJuly 288:30 pm PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) July 295:30 amCEST (Central European Summer Time)July 2911:30 am CST (China Standard Time) What characters will HoYoverse announce during the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign?When the HSR 3.6 drip marketing campaign commences, the developers are expected to announce two new playable 5-star characters scheduled for the patch. Considering it has been a while since HoYoverse released a 4-star character, there is a high chance of them not announcing one.As per the data-mined information posted on X by @_hiragara_, the characters likely to be announced are:Terravox (aka Dan Heng SP 2)March 7th SPAccording to various leaks, the Dan Heng SP 2 is expected to follow the Preservation Path, and his kit will likely feature a summon. As for March 7th SP, she will supposedly tread on the Remembrance Path and wield the power of the Ice Element. This implies that she is expected to be a DPS unit when she debuts in Honkai Star Rail.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 to give away free 5-star character and Light Cone, but there's a catchIs Phainon worth getting in Honkai: Star Rail 3.4?HSR 3.4 redeem codesHSR 3.4 first phase banners: Who should you pull for?The Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai: Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materialsBest Phainon build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more