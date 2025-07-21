Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream schedule speculation

Trailblazers are quite excited for the second phase of the ongoing patch since the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream is expected to air then. As usual, HoYoverse will host a special program to reveal their plans for the update and familiarize players with the content they will receive throughout the patch.Below, we have the expected schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program livestream and what players can expect from it.Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative; hence, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.When could the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream premiere?According to the schedule that HoYover has been following for years, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 live broadcast is expected to air on August 1, 2025, more than a week after the second phase of the ongoing version 3.4 is released. Like the drip marketing campaign, HoYoverse has been sticking to the same schedule and is expected to follow the same for future special programs.The following table details when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program will premiere across all regions:DateTimeTimezoneAugust 1, 20257:30 PMCST (China Standard Time)August 1, 20251:30 PMCEST (Central European Summer Time)August 1, 20254:30 AMPDT (Pacific Daylight Time)Also read: Honkai Star Rail new Nameless Honor: Best 4-star Light Cones to pickWhat announcements can Trailblazers expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream?Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)First off, HoYoverse will most likely showcase the abilities of the upcoming two playable 5-star characters, Hysilens and Cerydra. The hosts are expected to detail how each ability of both units works, allowing players to learn how their kits will function.Besides that, a trailer related to the update will likely be showcased to viewers alongside the announcement of the new Trailblaze Mission. The hosts are also expected to reveal various information regarding the upcoming in-game events (i.e, key mechanics, rewards, and more).Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Which character should you pull for?Check the following section out for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 to give away free 5-star character and Light Cone, but there's a catchIs Phainon worth getting in Honkai: Star Rail 3.4?HSR 3.4 redeem codesHSR 3.4 first phase banners: Who should you pull for?The Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai: Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materialsBest Phainon build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more