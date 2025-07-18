  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Which character should you pull for?

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 18, 2025
Exploring what 5-star players hould pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half (Image via HoYoverse)
The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 is about to commence, when multiple limited-time characters will also become available. In the new phase, you will be able to access three rerun banners, featuring Firefly, Jingliu, and Blade. Considering all three are old units, if you have some extra Stellar Jades to spare, you might be wondering which one you should pull for.

Given the current meta, you should consider pulling for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 3.4's second phase. While some may think Firefly is the better choice, we will discuss in the following section why we believe otherwise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Jingliu vs Firefly vs Blade in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Comparing their pull value

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)
As mentioned earlier, you should pull for Jingliu when her banner goes live during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Since she got buffed recently, her abilities have become more potent, allowing her to be viable again in the current meta.

Considering players usually pull for characters to make sure they can complete the end-game activities, Jingliu would be a great choice. Moreover, the number of characters that have good synergy with her is exceptionally high. Jingliu can be paired with Tribbie, Cipher, Sunday, Bronya, Remembrance Trailblazer, Silver Wolf, and even Ruan Mei.

On the other hand, we recommend against Firefly simply because she is a Break Effect character and needs a well-built team composition to function properly.

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)
Unlike Jingliu, Firefly doesn't have synergy with many characters in Honkai Star Rail and specializes in a unique playstyle. Hence, Trailblazers have to pull for some specific BE units to make sure this Destruction character deals an absurd amount of damage. Because of that, we recommend skipping Firefly during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. However, if you already have the character, you can pull for her Eidolons, as they boost her damage by a substantial margin.

As for Blade, the developers added him to the standard character roster. Hence, there is a chance that players can get him when they lose their 50/50 in the limited-time character banners.

