Honkai Star Rail new Nameless Honor: Best 4-star Light Cones to pick

With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, HoYoverse, added several 4-star Light Cones to the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. After reaching Level 30 of the premium pass, players get to choose one LC from the catalog. Since the Battle Pass usually stays available for a patch and players can only acquire one 4-star Light Cone from it, they might want to ensure they're picking the best among all.

This article lists some of the best 4-star Light Cones players should get from the new Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best Light Cones to get from the updated Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, eight brand-new 4-star Light Cones have made their way into the Nameless Honor’s Jewels of the Starry Seas catalog. When players purchase the pass and get access to it, they can select one from a vast catalog.

Here are the best Light Cones that players can get from the new Nameless Honor Battle Pass:

See You at the End (The Hunt) Holiday Thermae Escapade (Nihility) Journey, Forever Peaceful (Preservation) In Pursuit of the Wind (Harmony)

See You at the End (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

See You at the End is one of the best Light Cones you can grab from the new Nameless Honor that can only be used by The Hunt characters. Since it boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG and Follow-Up Attack, most characters featuring the playstyle can use it effectively. Since all players recently received Archer for free, those thinking of getting this Light Cone can use it on him.

Holiday Thermae Escapade (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Nihility Light Cone, Holiday Thermae Escapade, is a solid 4-star gear in Honkai Star Rail. The LC can boost its wielder’s outgoing damage and place a debuff on the enemies they attack. Judging by the effect, it can easily be used by Acheron if you don’t have her signature LC already. Other than Acheron, players can use the LC on most Nihility debuffers due to its ability to make enemies vulnerable.

Journey, Forever Peaceful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Journey, Forever Peaceful is one of the 4-star Light Cones players can get from the new Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail. The gear boosts the shield strength provided by its wielder. Additionally, all allies with a shield will deal increased damage. Most characters treading on the Preservation Path can easily use this Light Cone, as they can grant shields to their allies. However, the item is extremely effective on Aventurine, as he is currently one of the meta-defining units.

In Pursuit of the Wind (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, In Pursuit of the Wind is another Light Cone players can consider getting from the new Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail. The 4-star gear is a good pick for most Harmony characters specializing in the Break Effect playstyle. Since the item boosts all allies' Break DMG after entering a fight, players can just equip it on supports like Ruan Mei or Harmony Trailblazer and grant the buff to all allied characters.

