Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Characters, banners, and events

Various gacha babbers, characters, and more are set to debut on July 23, 2025, along with the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Since the update features only one limited-time 5-star character, the second phase is filled with rerun banners and units. Besides that, the events in the upcoming phase feature a decent amount of Stellar Jades, which players can save for the new characters and Light Cone.

This article takes a look at the gacha banners, characters, and more set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 3.4's second half.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half gacha banners, events, and more, explored

Characters and banners of Honkai Star Rail 3.4’s second phase

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

During the second phase of HSR version 3.4, players will receive three rerun banners. Like all gacha banners, all three of them will feature identical 4-star characters. As for the Light Cone banners, they will follow the same pattern as the limited-time character banners.

Here are the characters that will be available during the upcoming phase:

5-star: Jingliu, Blade, and Firefly

Jingliu, Blade, and Firefly 4-star: Hanya, Lynx, and Luka

During the half, players will be able to get the signature Light Cones of the aforementioned 5-star characters. They are:

5-star: I Shall Be My Own Sword, The Unreachable Side, and Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest

I Shall Be My Own Sword, The Unreachable Side, and Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest 4-star: A Secret Vow, Subscribe for More!, and Resolutions Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 second phase events

Unlike the first half, an event is scheduled to debut during the second phase of version 3.4. The following section lists the event along with its release date:

Realm of the Strange (From July 31, 2025, to August 11, 2025)

As all players know, Realm of the Strange is an event that boosts the drop rate of Relics, double to be specific. While the event is live, players will receive a set amount of double drops on every Caver of Corrosion clear. After the Trailblazers burn through all the extra drops, the drop rates will go back to normal.

