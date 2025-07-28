Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leaks: Terravox, Evernight, and more details

Right before the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign, a leak from a reliable source, Sakura Haven, shed some light on upcoming characters Terravox and Evernight. Previously, they were speculated to be released in version 3.6. Additionally, the post discloses information regarding the patch, which is expected to hype Trailblazers.This article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak regarding the new playable characters and more.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the HSR 3.6 update. Readers are advised to take each speculation herein with a pinch of salt.Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak showcases various details regarding upcoming characters and update3.6 Characters + Other Info via Sakura Haven byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, a recent Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak from Sakura Haven, a trustworthy source, disclosed some information about the update and its characters. The leak details that March 7th’s SP is Evernight and will likely wield the Ice Element while following the Remembrance Path. Similarly, Dan Heng SP2, aka Terravox, is expected to walk the Preservation Path.Additionally, he will supposedly wield the Physical Element. Previous leaks claimed Terravox will likely wield the Fire Element when he debuts. However, the most recent one says otherwise. Since the devs tend to test out a lot of things before ensuring a character is ready for release, there is a chance that they changed his Element from Fire to Physical. According to Sakura Haven's leak, there is a possibility that Terravox will be a free 5-star character in HSR.Additionally, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak says new Relic sets might make their way into this gacha title when the update releases. Besides that, HoYoverse could likely introduce a new pet to players. Similar to Tuskpir and Bubbles, the upcoming one is expected to follow the active character around the map and have unique animations.Check out the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 to give away free 5-star character and Light Cone, but there's a catchIs Phainon worth getting in Honkai: Star Rail 3.4?HSR 3.4 redeem codesHSR 3.4 first phase banners: Who should you pull for?The Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai: Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materialsBest Phainon build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more