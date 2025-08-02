The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is nearing the live servers, and it will feature Hysilens as the playable 5-star character. Her banner is scheduled to release in the first phase of the patch, which kicks off on August 13, 2025. Hysilens, the Daughter of the Sea, is expected to be a powerful Nihility support, hailing from the Physical element.Hence, players would want to summon her from the upcoming banners. This article specifies Hysilens's exact release window in HSR with a countdown.Honkai Star Rail Hysilens release date, time, and countdownAs specified, Hysilens is featured in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Hence, her banner will be released with the update on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Due to the time zone differences, servers in America will see her debut on August 12, 2025.Players from different locations may find it confusing to track Hysilens's banner release in HSR. To help with this, we have listed the launch date and time for major regions:America (August 12, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (August 13, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (August 13, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmCheck out the countdown below, which actively displays the time until Hysilens releases in HSR:Honkai Star Rail Hysilens banner detailsThe Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banner will feature Hysilens and Kafka in the first phase. Hence, you can use the above countdown also to track the rerun character. The banner will also feature some 4-star units with boosted drop rates.Here are all the characters players can obtain during Phase 1 of version 3.5:Hysilens (5-star): Physical, Nihility PathKafka (5-star): Lightning, Nihility PathArlan (4-star): Lightning, Destruction PathAsta (4-star): Fire, Harmony PathHook (4-star): Fire, Destruction PathListed below are the Light Cones featured in the corresponding banner from the first phase of patch 3.5:Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens’ signature option)Patience Is All You Need (Kafka’s signature option)Poised to Bloom (4-star, Harmony Path)Indelible Promise (4-star, Destruction Path)Eyes of the Prey (4-star, Nihility Path)Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.