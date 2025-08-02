Honkai Star Rail Hysilens release date

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:48 GMT
Honkai Star Rail Hysilens preview
Exploring Hysilens' release date and time in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is nearing the live servers, and it will feature Hysilens as the playable 5-star character. Her banner is scheduled to release in the first phase of the patch, which kicks off on August 13, 2025. Hysilens, the Daughter of the Sea, is expected to be a powerful Nihility support, hailing from the Physical element.

Hence, players would want to summon her from the upcoming banners. This article specifies Hysilens's exact release window in HSR with a countdown.

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens release date, time, and countdown

As specified, Hysilens is featured in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Hence, her banner will be released with the update on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Due to the time zone differences, servers in America will see her debut on August 12, 2025.

Players from different locations may find it confusing to track Hysilens's banner release in HSR. To help with this, we have listed the launch date and time for major regions:

America (August 12, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (August 13, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (August 13, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Check out the countdown below, which actively displays the time until Hysilens releases in HSR:

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens banner details

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banner will feature Hysilens and Kafka in the first phase. Hence, you can use the above countdown also to track the rerun character. The banner will also feature some 4-star units with boosted drop rates.

Here are all the characters players can obtain during Phase 1 of version 3.5:

  • Hysilens (5-star): Physical, Nihility Path
  • Kafka (5-star): Lightning, Nihility Path
  • Arlan (4-star): Lightning, Destruction Path
  • Asta (4-star): Fire, Harmony Path
  • Hook (4-star): Fire, Destruction Path
Listed below are the Light Cones featured in the corresponding banner from the first phase of patch 3.5:

  • Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens’ signature option)
  • Patience Is All You Need (Kafka’s signature option)
  • Poised to Bloom (4-star, Harmony Path)
  • Indelible Promise (4-star, Destruction Path)
  • Eyes of the Prey (4-star, Nihility Path)

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
