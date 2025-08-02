Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banners schedule

With the conclusion of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, the hosts revealed the banner schedule of the upcoming patch. Now, Trailblazers know which characters will be available during the first and second phases of the update. Moreover, players can also pull for Kafka and Silver Wolf alongside the new 5-star units in the upcoming update.
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 character banners, explored
Throughout the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, a total of four 5-star characters will become available. Each phase will introduce a brand-new character alongside a rerun unit that players can get by spending the appropriate amount of Stellar Jades.
As mentioned, two new rerun characters will also be featured in each half, allowing players to add them to their collection. During each phase, three 4-star units will have higher drop rates than the rest.
Phase One characters
- 5-stars: Hysilens (Nihility, Physical) and Kafka (Nihility, Lightning).
- 4-stars: Arlan, Asta, and Hook.
Phase Two characters
- 5-stars: Cerydra (Harmony, Wind) and Silver Wolf (Nihility, Quantum).
- 4-stars: Dan Heng, Sampo, and Qingque.
As usual, each phase will be available for 21 days before the new one commences. That means both will run over 42 days.
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cone banners, explored
Like every patch, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will feature multiple Light Cones. During version 3.5, players will be able to pull for Hysilens’ and Cerydra’s signature weapons alongside Kafka and Silver Wolf’s 5-star weapons.
Similar to the character banners, the developers will feature some 4-star LCs that will receive boosted drop rates. The upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 update will feature the following Light Coones in the limited-time banners:
Phase One Light Cones
- 5-stars: Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens signature) and Patience Is All You Need (Kafka signature).
- 4-stars: Poised to Bloom, Indelible Promise, and Eyes of the Prey.
Phase Two Light Cones
- 5-stars: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Cerydra signature) and Incessant Rain (Silver Wolf signature).
- 4-stars: Good Night and Sleep Well, Sword Play, and The Birth of the Self.
