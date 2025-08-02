Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:10 GMT
Image showing Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes to reward 300 Stellar Jades (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream on August 2, 2025, announcing three new codes. Players can redeem them using any of the official methods to claim 300 Stellar Jades, Credits, and other free rewards. They can use the resources to summon and build the characters featured in the next patch or save them for the future.

This article further presents the HSR 3.5 livestream codes and their expiry time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes yield free rewards like Stellar Jades, Credits, and more. The details are listed below:

  • TB2NPKQ8USKF: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
  • CT2N72RRUAJK: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
  • YA37N29RUSJ7: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

Players are advised to exchange the rewards quickly, as they are available for a limited time. HoYoverse has indicated that the version 3.5 livestream code will expire on August 3, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Here's a countdown to help readers track the remaining time:

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes

You can redeem the livestream code using the official webpage, in-game feature, and HoYoLAB app. Here are the detailed steps:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Use a browser to access the official HSR website.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
  • Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.
  • Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
  • Repeat the steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Launch HSR from any device and log in to your account.
  • Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the menu.
  • Click on the icon with three dots next to your profile name.
  • Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
  • Insert the code in the empty dialogue box.
  • Click the Confirm button to complete the exchange.
  • Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem on HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Launch the HoYoLAB application.
  • Pick HSR from the list of games at the top.
  • Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.
  • Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.
After completing the redemption process, the rewards will be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. To open it, click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Click on the claim button to obtain the goodies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

