Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

HoYoverse conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream on August 2, 2025, announcing three new codes. Players can redeem them using any of the official methods to claim 300 Stellar Jades, Credits, and other free rewards. They can use the resources to summon and build the characters featured in the next patch or save them for the future.This article further presents the HSR 3.5 livestream codes and their expiry time.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdownThe Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes yield free rewards like Stellar Jades, Credits, and more. The details are listed below:TB2NPKQ8USKF: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 CreditsCT2N72RRUAJK: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's GuideYA37N29RUSJ7: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined AetherPlayers are advised to exchange the rewards quickly, as they are available for a limited time. HoYoverse has indicated that the version 3.5 livestream code will expire on August 3, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Here's a countdown to help readers track the remaining time:How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codesYou can redeem the livestream code using the official webpage, in-game feature, and HoYoLAB app. Here are the detailed steps:Redeem on the official websiteHow to redeem on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)Use a browser to access the official HSR website.Log in to your account.Pick a server if the webpage doesn't detect one already.Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.Repeat the steps for the other codes.Redeem in-gameHow to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)Launch HSR from any device and log in to your account.Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the menu.Click on the icon with three dots next to your profile name.Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.Insert the code in the empty dialogue box.Click the Confirm button to complete the exchange.Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.Redeem on HoYoLAB appHow to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)Launch the HoYoLAB application.Pick HSR from the list of games at the top.Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.After completing the redemption process, the rewards will be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. To open it, click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Click on the claim button to obtain the goodies.