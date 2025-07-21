Honkai Star Rail: 5 things you didn’t know about Saber and Archer

With the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works crossover delivering a post-UBW narrative, players are witnessing Saber and Archer as more than just playable characters. While fans catch hints of their past through eidolons, much of Saber and Archer’s full story is still left untold.

If you’ve finished the event story, here are five lesser-known facts about Saber and Archer from the Fate Stay/Night UBW route that give meaning to their presence in Honkai Star Rail’s universe.

Honkai Star Rail: 5 unknown facts about Saber and Archer

1) The crossover event story in Honkai Star Rail is set after the UBW route

The story of Honkai Star Rail x Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works collaboration takes place after the conclusion of the Unlimited Blade Works (UBW) route. This timeline choice is significant, as it shows that Saber is no longer seen as chasing the Holy Grail to rewrite her past.

Saber and the Trailblazer wielding their sword and bat (Image via HoYoverse)

On the other hand, Post UBW Archer appears more composed and at peace. Both characters have already faced the conflicts of their original story arcs. In the Honkai Star Rail timeline, we meet them at a point where they’ve begun to accept who they were and who they’ve become.

2) Saber has moved on from her past

In the Unlimited Blade Works route, Saber continues to carry the weight of her perceived failure as King Arthur. Despite wielding Excalibur with unmatched valor, she views her reign as a mistake, one she always wanted to undo by winning the Holy Grail in the UBW route. By the end of this route, Saber gains that closure and accepts her past.

Saber's light cone "A Thankless Coronation" holding the Excalibur set in stone (Image via HoYoverse)

What’s new in Honkai Star Rail is that Saber appears emotionally grounded. Her post-UBW iteration no longer seeks to reverse history as she has moved forward. Her role as the Trailblazer’s Servant and her guidance to them on their journey in the event story reflect this growth.

3) Archer’s eidolon featuring Rin’s pendant

Archer’s eidolon (E3 The Untamed Will) in Honkai Star Rail showcases a pendant linked to Rin Tohsaka, an item that played a crucial role in shaping his story. In the original Fate/stay night UBW route, Rin uses the pendant to revive Emiya Shirou (The main character) after he is mortally wounded. Archer, as a future version of Shirou, carries it as a symbolic reminder of Rin’s belief in him.

Archer's 3rd Eidolon in-game with Rin's pendant (Image via HoYoverse)

Even after becoming a cynical Counter Guardian, that pendant represents the one person who never gave up on him. The Eidolon not only reflects his tragic fate, but also ties into Honkai Star Rail’s theme of memory taking shape through Eidolons.

4) The iconic smile in Archer’s eidolon

Fate Stay/Night fans who notice Archer’s smile in his eidolon (E4 The Unsung Life) may find it eerily familiar. That same expression is from the emotional climax of the UBW route, where Archer smiles at Rin before vanishing.

Archer's 4th Eidolon in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

It’s seen as narrative closure, marking the moment Archer finally forgives himself, lets go of his resentment towards his past self (Shirou).

5) Archer’s light cone tells the story of his life as the “Hero of Justice”

Archer’s light cone (The Hell Where Ideals Burn) draws heavily from his UBW arc. It narrates his life after death, when he becomes a Counter Guardian, forced to save humanity from its end.

Archer's light cone, "The Hell Where Ideals Burn," showcases his journey as a Hero of Justice (Image via HoYoverse)

The light cone represents his tireless efforts in averting global disasters, preventing wars, and neutralizing threats. Archer’s belief in being a “Hero of Justice” is both noble and cruel, as he realizes that saving others doesn’t always save himself. It’s a stark contrast to the Trailblazer’s journey, where hope is a choice, not a curse.

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay/Night UBW crossover doesn’t just deliver fan-favorite characters, it brings with it emotional payloads from one of anime’s most philosophical narratives. For those who know the UBW route intimately, Saber and Archer’s presence in Penacony is layered with meaning. And for newer Trailblazers, these five facts help decode the echoes they leave behind.

