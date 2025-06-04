Honkai Star Rail Archer kit, stats, eidolons, and traces leaked

Archer, the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab character’s kit, stats, Eidolons, and more have been leaked by prominent dataminers. HomeDGCat, a reliable source, disclosed what the character’s abilities and Traces are expected to do ahead of this unit’s release. Since players will be able to get a free copy of Archer when he debuts, they are quite interested to learn about his abilities.

Ad

We take a look at Archer’s expected abilities, Eidolons, Traces, and more in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the character releases. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Exploring Archer’s expected kit in Honkai Star Rail

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, reliable dataminer HomDGCat disclosed various aspects regarding Archer’s expected kit in Honkai Star Rail. Among all the information, the leaker mentioned his potential stats when he is fully upgraded:

HP: 1164

1164 ATK: 620

620 DEF: 485

485 SPD: 105

105 Energy: 220

Archer’s supposed abilities

Basic ATK: Archer unleashes an attack dealing Quantum damage to a single target.

Archer unleashes an attack dealing Quantum damage to a single target. Skill: Archer enters the “Circuit Connection” state. When he is in this state, his Skill deals additional damage, and the damage boost can be stacked. If he doesn't have any Skill Points to spend or he uses five SPs, Archer exits this state.

Archer enters the “Circuit Connection” state. When he is in this state, his Skill deals additional damage, and the damage boost can be stacked. If he doesn't have any Skill Points to spend or he uses five SPs, Archer exits this state. Ultimate: Archer immediately deals a significant amount of Quantum damage to a single target. At the same time, he receives two stacks of Charge, max four stacks.

Archer immediately deals a significant amount of Quantum damage to a single target. At the same time, he receives two stacks of Charge, max four stacks. Passive Talent: Every time an ally of Archer hits an adversary, he consumes a Charge stack and unleashes a follow-up attack. This FUA deals Quantum damage and replenishes a Skill Point.

Every time an ally of Archer hits an adversary, he consumes a Charge stack and unleashes a follow-up attack. This FUA deals Quantum damage and replenishes a Skill Point. Technique: When activated, Archer attacks the nearby enemy, immediately entering battle. After he enters the battle, every enemy receives Quantum damage.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Archer ascension and trace materials leaked

Archer’s supposed Traces

Trace 1: The Skill Point limit gets boosted by 2 when Archer is present on the battlefield.

The Skill Point limit gets boosted by 2 when Archer is present on the battlefield. Trace 2: Archer receives a stack of Charge when engaging in a fight.

Archer receives a stack of Charge when engaging in a fight. Trace 3: Archer’s CRIT DMG receives a 120% boost for a turn if there are four or more Skill Points available.

Archer’s supposed Eidolons

Ad

Eidolon 1: When Archer uses his Skill three times in a single turn, he can regenerate two Skill Points for his allies.

When Archer uses his Skill three times in a single turn, he can regenerate two Skill Points for his allies. Eidolon 2: When Archer triggers his Ultimate ability, he can reduce the enemy’s Quantum RES. Moreover, he induces Quantum weakness on them for two turns.

When Archer triggers his Ultimate ability, he can reduce the enemy’s Quantum RES. Moreover, he induces Quantum weakness on them for two turns. Eidolon 4: Archer’s Ultimates deals an additional 150% damage.

Archer’s Ultimates deals an additional 150% damage. Eidolon 6: When Archer’s turn begins, he replenishes a Skill Point. Additionally, his Skill can ignore 20% of the targeted enemy’s DEF.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.