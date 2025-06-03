Honkai Star Rail Archer ascension and trace materials leaked

By Argha Halder
Modified Jun 03, 2025 18:27 GMT
Archer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Archer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Saber, players can get Archer, the second Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event character in version 3.4. Players appear hyped about the unit’s release since he is the first ever male character to wield the Quantum Element. Since Archer will be added to the title’s playable unit roster, players will need to level him up to make sure he makes an impact while fighting.

A reliable source on Teleragm, nivskisl, has detailed what ascension and Trace materials the character might need when he debuts. For those curious, this article details every Trace and ascension material that could be needed for Archer in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak discloses Archer’s expected Trace and ascension materials

Like most Honkai Star Rail characters, Archer will likely need a certain amount of ascension and Trace materials to be effective on the battlefield. His expected ascension materials are:

  • Adventure Log – x6
  • Traveler’s Guide – x289
  • Darkveil Moonlight – x65
  • Extinguished Core – x15
  • Glimmering Core – x15
  • Squirming Core – x15
  • Credits – x308k

All Trace materials Trailblazers likely need to farm for Archer are:

  • Guardian’s Lament – x12
  • Credits – 3 Million
  • Tracks of Destiny – x8
  • Meteoric Bullet – x18
  • Destined Expiration – x69
  • Countertemporal Shot – x139
  • Extinguished Core – x41
  • Glimmering Core – x56
  • Squirming Core – x58
Meteoric Bullet/Destined Expiration/Countertemporal Shot

Countertemporal Shot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Countertemporal Shot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Meteoric Bullet and its other rarities are Trace level-up materials that players likely need to farm to upgrade Archer’s abilities. You can obtain the aforementioned items by challenging the “Bud of The Hunt” Crimson Calyx situated in SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue, Penacony.

Extinguished Core/Glimmering Core/Squirming Core

Squirming Core (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Squirming Core (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To farm Squirming Core and its other variants, you must defeat enemies that belong to the Fragmentum faction. The adversaries from this faction usually spawn in Jarilo-VI.

Darkveil Moonlight

Darkveil Moonlight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Darkveil Moonlight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Archer is a Quantum character, you’ll possibly need to farm Darkveil Moonlight for him. The character ascension material is obtainable from the “Shape of Gelidmoon” Stagnant Shadow located in the “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany, Amphoreus.

Guardian’s Lament

Guardian's Lament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Guardian’s Lament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Advanced Trace level-up material, Guardian’s Lament, can be acquired by defeating Cocolia in the Echo of War named “End of the Eternal Freeze.” Since the domain is classified as an Echo of War, players can clear it only thrice a week and must consume 30 Trailblaze Power every time they challenge it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this gacha title.

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

