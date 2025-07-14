The Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (UBW) collaboration is a fresh take on the Holy Grail War into Penacony’s dreamscape. What begins as a staged spectacle hosted by Old Oti soon unfolds into a journey that explores identity and the burden of heroism. Characters like Saber and Archer from Fate/Stay Night: UBW appear in this crossover.

Ad

They are summoned as Servants by Honkai Star Rail characters such as the Trailblazer, Aventurine, Boothill, and Robin, who take on the role of Masters. The event highlights classic Fate themes, fighting for ideals and identity through cinematic illusions and trials.

Three Trailblaze Continuances that shape the event’s story: Fate/Night in Dreamland, Fate/Back to the Age of Silence, and Fate/Return of Starry Sea. Here’s an explanation of the key events in this collaboration.

Ad

Trending

Honkai Star Rail’s Holy Grail War in Penacony

The event starts with Old Oti, the founder of Penacony’s Charmony Festival, devising a scheme to reignite the dream-powered economy. To replace the old tradition, he devises a new form of entertainment where one blends dreams, drama, and spectacle.

Oti explaining the concept of the Holy Grail War (Image via HoYoverse)

He stages a theatrical version of the Holy Grail War, disguising it as a grand competition of legends or Heroic Spirits from the past. With help from Mr. Reca, a Memokeeper and filmmaker, Oti turns the Holy Grail War into a dreamborne performance. Mr. Reca agrees and works under the guise of a Servant named “Grady,” with his master assigned as Skott of the IPC.

Ad

As the war is about to unfold, three key Servants from the Fate universe are summoned in Honkai Star Rail. The Trailblazer becomes the Master of Saber, Aventurine of Archer, and Boothill’s Servant is revealed to be Lancer. Each brings their personalities and stories from Fate to the dreamscape.

Saber, being Trailblazer's Servant, blocks Lancer's attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Saber and Archer even become permanent playable characters in Honkai Star Rail in this collaboration. They eventually realize that this Holy Grail War is unlike any they’ve known, shaped more by illusion than a direct war between Masters.

Ad

Mr. Reca going by the name of Grady and acting as Skott's Servant (Image via HoYoverse)

Working in the shadows, Mr. Reca allows his body to be possessed by Grady, Penacony’s first filmmaker. Using Reca’s Memokeeper abilities, Grady relives his past and reenacts his failed cinematic visions. Twisting the rules of the Holy Grail War, he hijacks the narrative entirely in this event story of Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

All Masters and their Servants being trapped in Grady's Noble Phantasm (Image via HoYoverse)

He activates his Noble Phantasm, trapping the Trailblazer, Saber, Archer, and the other Masters and Servants inside warped dreamscapes modeled after horror films. What started as a staged competition soon becomes a psychological trial, forcing each of them to confront their identities, memories, and deepest regrets.

Ad

Saber's fate in Honkai Star Rail

Saber's storyline from Fate takes center stage in the narrative since her Master is the Trailblazer. Her role in Honkai Star Rail is tied to the Path of Destruction, not because she craves chaos but because she embraces the weight of her fate. Like others who walk this path, she accepts suffering as part of her destiny, choosing to carry it rather than run from it.

Ad

Saber expressing her thoughts she had growing up (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside her bubble of memoria when trapped by Miss Note, Saber reflects on her past in the Fate universe as Britain’s ruler. She talks about Merlin, a mage who often visited her dreams to prepare her for being a king, as this was her fate.

Ad

Though she managed to pull the sword and become a righteous king, she never sought the life that came after. She recalls how the ideals she once held as king and the dream of Britain she fought for had begun to fall apart.

Saber's fate as the king of Britain (Image via HoYoverse)

One by one, her allies had turned against her, and Britain was consumed by war. Her decision to claim the Holy Grail was driven by a desire to undo her past choices. She remained uncertain deep down if this was what she truly wished for.

Ad

Saber is also thanking Miss Note for making her realize her fate (Image via HoYoverse)

Her moment of peace comes when she realizes — while talking with the Trailblazer — that the one who should face destruction is herself and not her people. With the Holy Sword, Excalibur, in Saber's hand and the Trailblazer wielding their bat, the two break free from their illusions and seize control of their destinies together.

Ad

Saber and the Trailblazer wielding their sword and bat (Image via HoYoverse)

The reality if the Trailblazer never became a Nameless in Honkai Star Rail

The Trailblazer’s illusion presented an alternate life where they never joined the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail. As a young researcher at the Herta Space Station, they encounter NPC versions of Lancer and Archer and feel an empty longing.

Ad

Himeko talks about what happened to the Nameless members (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko visits the Herta Space Station and answers the Trailblazer's questions about the Astral Express. Dan Heng returned to the Xianzhou Luofu, March 7th was taken by a Memo Keeper after being struck by the Doomsday Beast, and Welt eventually went back to Earth.

Ad

Trailblazer being sowed with seeds of self-doubt by Miss Note (Image via HoYoverse)

Though tempted to stay behind, the Trailblazer questions everything upon hearing. Seeds of self-doubt planted by Miss Note start growing in their mind.

Ad

When the moment comes for the Astral Express to leave again, the illusion says to the Trailblazer “You’ll never be a Nameless.” That one line cracks the illusion, allowing them to reclaim their identity. The Nameless title in Honkai Star Rail represents more than a name to the Trailblazer, as it's a path of self-defined purpose for them.

This moment in Honkai Star Rail also mirrors Saber’s journey. It reinforces a key theme of the event: true strength comes from accepting one’s role, even when it brings pain and sacrifice. Both Saber and the Trailblazer choose to carry their burdens, no matter how painful their choices may have been.

Ad

Miss Note’s Redemption and Robin’s Farewell

Miss Note is the Caster-class Servant who was once a renowned universal singer called Asna and the founder of the Iris Family. But over time, her fame faded, and she was forgotten, replaced by another voice. Abandoning her name in resentment, she told Robin, who was her Master in this story, to call her simply Miss Note.

Ad

In the end, harboring resentment and loss from her past, she trapped all the Masters and their Servants in dream bubbles. She attempts to erase the past that made them heroes and rob them of their true identity and purpose, just like she had been through.

Asna's spirit is set free by Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin, who is also junior to Asna in history, refuses to let that happen. With her three Command Spells, Robin sets Miss Note free, not as a Servant, but as a person. She restores her dignity and lets her soul rest. This emotional scene ties their story together through grace and acceptance.

Ad

Old Oti and the truth behind Penacony’s Holy Grail

Old Oti reveals his true intentions, which were to replace the failing Charmony Festival with the Holy Grail War. He intends that it would entertain and enrich Penacony for generations. It’s later revealed that this entire idea was sparked by Sampo, who casually pitched the Holy Grail War concept to Oti.

Ad

Oti is explaining he even summoned himself as a Servant (Image via HoYoverse)

Seeing potential, Oti seized the idea as a business opportunity. In his quest for eternal relevance, he even attempts to summon himself as a Servant, adopting the Berserker class. His final form, the one player's face, is none other than Weekly Boss of Emanator of Propagation.

Ad

This is a probable manifestation of his obsession with constant growth, spectacle, and influence. It’s a fitting final battle that shows just how far Oti has strayed into dream-fueled delusion, echoing the destructive reach of the Path of Propagation.

Archer compliments Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

After his defeat, the illusion of the Holy Grail collapses in Honkai Star Rail. All summoned Servants are being sent back to their respective eras. In the final moments, Archer compliments Aventurine’s hidden kindness despite having a hard past. Saber tells the Trailblazer not to fear the unknown and always keep moving forward.

Ad

Saber's farewell to the Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

Pom-Pom, who had been revealed to be a Master in the beginning, had summoned a Rider-class Servant, Misha. He is a younger manifestation of Mikhail, the former watchmaker of the Astral Express. In this form, as Misha in Honkai Star Rail, he shares several heartfelt moments with Pom-Pom.

Ad

Misha (as Mikhail) and Pom-Pom (Image via HoYoverse)

They update Misha about the journeys of the Astral Express and the Nameless, who have come and gone since Mikhail’s departure. They share one last heartfelt moment and bid farewell before Misha disappears with the Holy Grail’s power.

Ad

In the end, Robin presents the Trailblazer with the Holy Grail, now transformed into a curio in Honkai Star Rail. Inside is a note from Sampo himself, casually revealing that he was the one who originally sold the grail to Old Oti.

Note left by Sampo to the Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

What began as one of Sampo’s many schemes spiraled into a full-blown war of illusions, identity, and dreams. It’s an appropriately ironic ending, subtly hinting at Sampo’s connection to the Masked Fools. With the next region rumored to be the Edo Star hinting at the Path of Elation, this twist may be a foreshadowing of events that are about to come.

Ad

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay/Night UBW collab story tells a Holy Grail War story where characters must reclaim who they are. It’s a story that perfectly blends Honkai Star Rail’s themes of self-definition with Fate’s Heroic Spirits and their struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.